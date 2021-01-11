Omeros to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week. This conference is being held as a virtual conference this year. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast. The live and archived webcasts can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.omeros.com under “Events.” The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.