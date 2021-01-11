Omeros to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week. This conference is being held as a virtual conference this year. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. EST.
The presentation will be webcast. The live and archived webcasts can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.omeros.com under “Events.” The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.
About Omeros Corporation
Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a rolling biologics license application under review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. Omeros’ MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, which targets the complement system’s alternative pathway, recently entered the clinic, and the company’s PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 has successfully completed its Phase 1 trial. Omeros’ pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a novel antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing small-molecule GPR174 inhibitors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006026/en/
