 

Omeros to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week. This conference is being held as a virtual conference this year. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast. The live and archived webcasts can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.omeros.com under “Events.” The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a rolling biologics license application under review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. Omeros’ MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, which targets the complement system’s alternative pathway, recently entered the clinic, and the company’s PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 has successfully completed its Phase 1 trial. Omeros’ pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a novel antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing small-molecule GPR174 inhibitors.

Omeros Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omeros to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week. This conference is being held as a virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
2
OMEROS Corp - Therapeutika gegen Störungen des Zentralnervensystems