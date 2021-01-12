 

Bombardier’s joint venture begins assembling the first automated people mover vehicle for Hong Kong International Airport

  • Bombardier’s APM systems are already in service at Beijing’s international airport and will soon be in service in two of China’s largest international airports including Shenzhen and Chengdu – making Hong Kong International Airport the fourth
  • Six Chinese mega-cities will now operate Bombardier’s APM turnkey system over a total of 18.5 km
  • Bombardier is a global leader in this mobility solution segment with over 30 APM systems delivered around the world, and in operation at nine of the world’s busiest airports

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation held a ceremony today to launch the assembly of the first BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) vehicle for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) at their joint venture CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited’s (PBTS) site. Bombardier owns 50 per cent of the shares in PBTS, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation’s partner CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Limited.

“We sincerely thank Hong Kong’s Airport Authority for their trust, support and encouragement, we appreciate PBTS team’s hard work and excellent performance. We are determined, as always, to live up to our customers' expectations, and we continue to work hard to deliver these state-of-the-art products at a high-quality, within budget and on time despite the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China.

In 2017, a consortium between PBTS and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. was awarded the contract to provide a BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 system to Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA). The consortium will deliver a 2.6-km, three-guideway airside integrated APM system for the Third Runway Concourse (TRC) Line connecting HKIA TRC and Terminal 2. The project applies Bombardier’s INNOVIA APM 300 rubber-tired rail transit system technology. The six-car train operation mode is adopted in the early, short and long-term. Project scope includes design and equipment supply (vehicles, communications, signalling, traction power supply, track switches, platform screen doors, depot equipment, etc.); civil construction (walking surface and guide beam); installation (all electromechanical equipment installation); and system integration.

