Kamada Enters into Two New Agreements for the Distribution of Three Biosimilar Products in Israel

The Three Products Are Expected to Be Launched, Subject to Israeli Ministry of Health Approval, Between 2022 and 2024

Potential Collective Maximum Sales of the Three Products in the Israeli Market is Estimated at $5-$7 Million Annually

These Sales Are in Addition to the Potential $20-$30 Million from the Recently Licensed Alvotech Biosimilar Portfolio



REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company has entered into agreements with two undisclosed international pharmaceutical companies to commercialize three biosimilar product candidates in Israel. Subject to approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and subsequently by the Israeli Ministry of Health (IMOH), the three products are expected to be launched in Israel between 2022 and 2024. The two pharmaceutical companies will maintain development, manufacturing, and supply responsibilities for these three products.

“These agreements expand our pipeline of biosimilar product candidates for distribution in Israel, which already includes six products previously licensed from Alvotech, and further position Kamada as a leader in the emerging biosimilar market in Israel,” said Amir London, CEO of Kamada. “The Israeli market for the referenced innovative products to which these three biosimilar products are targeted was between approximately $20-$25 million in 2019, and we estimate the potential collective maximum sales generated by the distribution of these three products, achievable following regulatory approval and within several years of launch, to be in the range of $5-$7 million annually. These sales will be in addition to the $20-$30 million of potential maximum sales of the six Alvotech biosimilar products, which, subject to approval by the EMA and subsequently by the IMOH, are expected to be launched between 2022 and 2025. The distribution of this biosimilar portfolio is expected to further support the anticipated future revenue and profitability growth in our Distribution Products segment.”