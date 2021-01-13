Evoke Pharma Announces Positive Findings from GIMOTI Market Research Study

Healthcare practitioner survey indicates physicians’ awareness and intent to prescribe newly-launched product

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (“Evoke” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, today announced positive findings from the first market research for GIMOTI following its launch during the fourth quarter of 2020.



During December 2020, Evoke through its marketing partner, EVERSANA, conducted an ATU (Awareness, Trial, and Usage) Study, a quantitative survey to measure physician awareness, trial, and product usage, for GIMOTI. Approximately 104 total physician responses were captured. Survey respondents were split into three groups drawn from the healthcare practitioner (HCP) community; “target” gastroenterologists currently being called on by the field sales force (n = 61), other “non-target” gastroenterologists (n = 19), and primary care physicians (PCPs) who are not currently targeted for messaging (n = 24). Areas of interest that were queried included initial and future potential prescribing trends, and how HCPs viewed the suitability of GIMOTI in certain gastroparesis patient populations.