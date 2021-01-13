 

Evoke Pharma Announces Positive Findings from GIMOTI Market Research Study

globenewswire
Healthcare practitioner survey indicates physicians’ awareness and intent to prescribe newly-launched product

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (“Evoke” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, today announced positive findings from the first market research for GIMOTI following its launch during the fourth quarter of 2020.

During December 2020, Evoke through its marketing partner, EVERSANA, conducted an ATU (Awareness, Trial, and Usage) Study, a quantitative survey to measure physician awareness, trial, and product usage, for GIMOTI. Approximately 104 total physician responses were captured. Survey respondents were split into three groups drawn from the healthcare practitioner (HCP) community; “target” gastroenterologists currently being called on by the field sales force (n = 61), other “non-target” gastroenterologists (n = 19), and primary care physicians (PCPs) who are not currently targeted for messaging (n = 24). Areas of interest that were queried included initial and future potential prescribing trends, and how HCPs viewed the suitability of GIMOTI in certain gastroparesis patient populations.

Key Findings:

  • Indicated an intent to prescribe GIMOTI:
    • 79% of target gastroenterologists.
    • 89% of non-target gastroenterologists.
    • 50% of PCPs.
  • Out of those target gastroenterologists indicating an intent to prescribe GIMOTI, 94% indicated GIMOTI would be “appropriate” to use in moderate to severe patients.
  • A majority of each of the target and non-target gastroenterologists noted they intend to prescribe GIMOTI for both new and existing gastroparesis patients.
  • Nineteen of all participating HCPs indicated that they have already written a prescription for GIMOTI.
    • HCPs indicated that the primary driver for prescribing GIMOTI was patients being switched to GIMOTI due to lack of efficacy of current treatments.

“While only a little over 10 weeks into our commercial launch, and occurring coincident with the pandemic environment and a holiday period, we are pleased with the ATU findings as they provide further direction for our commercial team and demonstrate that the GIMOTI message is hitting home, both with targeted and non-targeted healthcare care providers,” commented David Gonyer, R.Ph., Evoke Pharma President and CEO.

Disclaimer

