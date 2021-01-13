 
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
13.01.2021, 19:17   

NEW YORK/LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die Ölpreise haben am Mittwoch frühe Gewinne nicht halten können. Am Abend lagen die Notierungen klar im Verlustbereich. Ein Barrel (159 Liter) Nordsee-Öl kostete zuletzt 55,97 Dollar. Das waren 61 Cent weniger als am Dienstag. Der Preis für ein Fass der US-Sorte West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fiel um 33 Cent auf 52,88 Dollar. Trotz der Verluste bewegen sich die Erdölpreise in der Nähe ihres höchsten Standes seit der ersten Corona-Welle im Frühjahr 2020.

Belastet wurden die Ölpreise zur Wochenmitte vor allem durch den deutlich steigenden US-Dollar. Eine stärkere US-Währung verteuert Rohöl, das in Dollar gehandelt wird, für Investoren außerhalb des Dollarraums. Die ohnehin schwächelnde Rohölnachfrage wird dadurch zusätzlich belastet.

Lagerdaten aus den USA fielen uneinheitlich aus. Zwar sind die Erdölvorräte in der vergangenen Woche abermals spürbar gefallen. Die Reserven an Benzin und Diesel stiegen jedoch deutlich an. Unter dem Strich wurden die Ölpreise durch die Daten belastet.

Bestimmt wird die Lage am Ölmarkt nach wie vor stark durch den Fortgang der Corona-Pandemie. Die Erdölnachfrage wird dadurch erheblich belastet, was die Preise niedrig hält. Unterstützung kam zuletzt vor allem aus Saudi-Arabien. Der Ölgigant hat seine Förderung für die Monate Februar und März deutlich gekürzt./bgf/fba



13.01.21 20:27:40
