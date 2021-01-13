GENFIT announces that its Extraordinary General Meeting on second notice will be held January 25, 2021 and informs the OCEANEs holders of certain procedures for the Bondholders’ Meeting of January 25, 2021

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 13, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company” ), today announces the publication in the January 13, 2021 French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of its convening notice for the shareholders’ extraordinary general meeting to be held on second notice on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) (the “ Extraordinary General Meeting ”) and informs holders of its bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares issued by the Company on October 16, 2017 (the “ OCEANEs ”) of certain changes in certain of the participation and organization procedures for the meeting of the holders of the OCEANEs of January 25, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. (Paris time) (the “Bondholders’ Meeting” ).

The extraordinary general meeting convened today could not validly deliberate given the absence of required quorum, which amounted to 20.63 %. As a reminder, the required quorum for the Extraordinary General Meeting to validly deliberate on second notice is 20%. In accordance with articles R.225-77 and R.225-79 of the French Code de commerce, voting cards sent to the Company, electronic votes and proxies given to the shareholders meeting on first convening remain valid for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on second notice called on January 25, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. to vote on the same agenda, as long as the securities voted remain in the respective shareholders’ accounts.

The shareholders may still send their proxy forms or vote by post until January 21, 2021 at midnight (Paris time) and will be able to vote electronically on Votaccess platform starting January 14, 2021 and until January 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. (Paris time).

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, which application period has been extended and terms have been modified by the Ordinance no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, and the provisions of the decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 extending and modifying decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 specifying the procedures for holding meetings behind closed doors (the “Decree”), the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters located Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenue Eugène Avinée Loos, 59120, France, with the same agenda as the January 13, 2021 shareholders extraordinary general meeting. The resolutions that were proposed to the January 13, 2021 shareholders extraordinary general meeting remain unchanged.