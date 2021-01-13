 

GENFIT announces that its Extraordinary General Meeting on second notice will be held January 25, 2021 and informs the OCEANEs holders of certain procedures for the Bondholders’ Meeting of January 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 22:10  |  81   |   |   

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 13, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company”), today announces the publication in the January 13, 2021 French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of its convening notice for the shareholders’ extraordinary general meeting to be held on second notice on Monday, January  25, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) and informs holders of its bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares issued by the Company on October 16, 2017 (the “OCEANEs”) of certain changes in certain of the participation and organization procedures for the meeting of the holders of the OCEANEs of January 25, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. (Paris time) (the “Bondholders’ Meeting”).

Extraordinary General Meeting

The extraordinary general meeting convened today could not validly deliberate given the absence of required quorum, which amounted to 20.63 %. As a reminder, the required quorum for the Extraordinary General Meeting to validly deliberate on second notice is 20%. In accordance with articles R.225-77 and R.225-79 of the French Code de commerce, voting cards sent to the Company, electronic votes and proxies given to the shareholders meeting on first convening remain valid for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on second notice called on January 25, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. to vote on the same agenda, as long as the securities voted remain in the respective shareholders’ accounts.

The shareholders may still send their proxy forms or vote by post until January 21, 2021 at midnight (Paris time) and will be able to vote electronically on Votaccess platform starting January 14, 2021 and until January 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. (Paris time).

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, which application period has been extended and terms have been modified by the Ordinance no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, and the provisions of the decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 extending and modifying decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 specifying the procedures for holding meetings behind closed doors (the “Decree”), the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters located Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenue Eugène Avinée Loos, 59120, France, with the same agenda as the January 13, 2021 shareholders extraordinary general meeting. The resolutions that were proposed to the January 13, 2021 shareholders extraordinary general meeting remain unchanged.

Seite 1 von 6
Genfit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENFIT announces that its Extraordinary General Meeting on second notice will be held January 25, 2021 and informs the OCEANEs holders of certain procedures for the Bondholders’ Meeting of January 25, 2021 Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 13, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company”), today announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on ...
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
January 13, 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting: Wide support for the resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ vote but quorum not met on first convening
11.01.21
GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial
08.01.21
GENFIT Informs its Shareholders of Certain Procedures for the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 13, 2021
06.01.21
GENFIT to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Host a PBC KOL Event
22.12.20
GENFIT: Renegotiation of the OCEANEs Convertible Bond Terms: Availability of Prospectus Relating to the Admission of New Shares Following Conversion of the OCEANEs

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
363
Genfit - die Alternative zu Intercept?