 

Bragg Closes $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Board Chair, Directors and executive team fully subscribe the private offering

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 10, 2020, it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering comprised of approximately 2.5M common shares of the Company, at a price of $1.21 per share, for an aggregate gross proceeds of $3M (the “Offering”).

This offering was exclusively taken up by Bragg employees and Board members, including Board Chair Richard Carter, CEO Adam Arviv and CFO Ronen Kanor. All Board Members subscribed to the offering, demonstrating their confidence in the future of the Company and the exciting changes being made to further grow Bragg into a global player. 

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring May 14, 2021. Proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes and to develop and commercialize new products. No commission or finder's fee was paid in connection with the Offering. The Offering has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Kelly Morgan
kelly.morgan@kaiserpartners.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
tim@bragg.games

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

