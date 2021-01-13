Bragg Closes $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement

This offering was exclusively taken up by Bragg employees and Board members, including Board Chair Richard Carter, CEO Adam Arviv and CFO Ronen Kanor. All Board Members subscribed to the offering, demonstrating their confidence in the future of the Company and the exciting changes being made to further grow Bragg into a global player.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSXV: BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 10, 2020, it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering comprised of approximately 2.5M common shares of the Company, at a price of $1.21 per share, for an aggregate gross proceeds of $3M (the “Offering”).

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring May 14, 2021. Proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes and to develop and commercialize new products. No commission or finder's fee was paid in connection with the Offering. The Offering has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( TSXV: BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

