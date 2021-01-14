 

Groupe Renault Press release strategic plan "Renaulution"

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

GROUPE RENAULT “RENAULUTION” STRATEGIC PLAN

Boulogne-Billancourt, January 14, 2021 – Following approval by the Board of Directors, Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, presents today “Renaulution”, a new strategic plan, which aims to shift Groupe Renault’s strategy from volume to value.

This strategic plan is structured in 3 phases that are launched in parallel:

  • “Resurrection”, running up to 2023, will focus on margin and cash generation recovery,
  • “Renovation”, spanning up to 2025, will see renewed and enriched line-ups, feeding brand’s profitability,
  • “Revolution” from 2025 and onwards, will pivot the business model to tech, energy and mobility; making Groupe Renault a frontrunner in the value chain of new mobility.

                   
The Renaulution plan will restore Groupe Renault’s competitiveness by:

  • taking the 2o22 plan1 one step further, driving efficiency through engineering and manufacturing, to reduce fixed costs and to improve variable costs worldwide,
  • leveraging on current Group’s industrial assets and electric leadership in Europe,
  • building on the Alliance to boost our reach in products, business and technology coverage,
  • accelerating on mobility, energy-dedicated and data-related services,
  • driving profitability through 4 differentiated business units based on empowered brands, customers and markets oriented.

A new organization will roll-out this plan: the functions, with engineering at the forefront, are accountable for the competitiveness, costs and time-to-market of the products of the brands. The fully-fledged, clear and differentiated brands manage their profitability.

In accordance with this value-driven organization, the company will no longer measure its performance on market shares and sales but on profitability, cash generation and investment effectiveness.

The Group sets new financial objectives:

  • By 2023, the Group targets to reach more than 3% group operating margin, about €3bn of cumulative automotive operational free cash flow2 (2021-23) and lower investments (R&D and capex) to about 8% of revenues,
  • By 2025, the Group aims for at least 5% group operating margin, about €6bn of cumulative automotive operational free cash flow² (2021-25), and a ROCE3 improvement by at least 15 points compared to 2019.

The Renaulution plan will ensure the Group’s sustainable profitability while keeping on track with its Zero CO2 footprint commitment in Europe by 2050.

Seite 1 von 5
Renault Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Groupe Renault Press release strategic plan "Renaulution" PRESS RELEASE GROUPE RENAULT “RENAULUTION” STRATEGIC PLAN Boulogne-Billancourt, January 14, 2021 – Following approval by the Board of Directors, Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, presents today “Renaulution”, a new strategic plan, which aims to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:04 Uhr
Weniger Masse, mehr Rendite: Neuer Renault-Chef legt Strategie vor
05:49 Uhr
Renault-Chef De Meo stellt Rettungs-Strategie vor
12.01.21
Renault verbündet sich für Wasserstoff mit US-Anbieter Plug Power
12.01.21
ROUNDUP/Schöne neue Elektro-Welt? - Tiefe Corona-Spuren im Autojahr 2020
12.01.21
GROUPE RENAULT: PRESS RELEASE - WORLDWIDE SALES 2020
11.01.21
Aktien Europa: Holpriger Wochenstart nach Gewinnserie
08.01.21
ROUNDUP: Mein Haus, mein Auto, mein Ladekabel
08.01.21
E-Pole-Position?: Plus 463,3 Prozent: VW mit den meisten Stromern – Wird VW jetzt zur E-Auto-Aktie à la Tesla?(1) 
08.01.21
KORREKTUR/Mehr Elektroautos auf Deutschlands Straßen unterwegs
08.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt RENAULT SA auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
37
Renault: Fusion vom Tisch!
30.09.20
187
Turnaround bei den Autowerten ?!