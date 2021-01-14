 

Canada Goose Nominates Michael D. Armstrong to Board of Directors; Names Scott Cameron President of Its New Asia-Pacific (APAC) Division

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS; TSX: GOOS) today announced the appointment of Michael D. Armstrong, Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS, to the Canada Goose Board of Directors as an independent director, effective immediately, and the appointment of Scott Cameron as President, Asia-Pacific (APAC), effective April 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005340/en/

Michael D. Armstrong, Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS, joins Canada Goose’s Board of Directors as an independent director.(Photo: Business Wire)

Michael D. Armstrong, Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS, joins Canada Goose’s Board of Directors as an independent director.(Photo: Business Wire)

Michael D. Armstrong, a 22-year veteran of the company, is currently an Executive Vice President, Worldwide Television Licensing & Operations, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, where he manages relationships with third-party studios and oversees the international sales teams for formats and CBS Newspath service. Previously, he served as General Manager of BET Networks, where he oversaw strategy and operations, content acquisitions, multi-platform scheduling, marketing, corporate communications, strategy, finance, research and audience science. Mr. Armstrong is on the board of PRX, a non-profit media company specializing in audio journalism and storytelling and is member of the Board of Trustees at his alma mater Hampton University. He previously chaired the boards of Dance Theatre of Harlem and the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC). Armstrong is also a member of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and received an MBA at Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I look forward to Michael’s contributions as a Canada Goose board member, drawing on his extensive expertise in business development and operations throughout the entertainment industry and the world,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO of Canada Goose. “I am confident that his vast entertainment experience will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Canada Goose, which has grown into one of the world’s most coveted lifestyle and performance luxury apparel brands. I look forward to working hand in hand with my fellow Board members and the management team to continue to propel the brand’s growth,” said Armstrong.

Scott Cameron joined Canada Goose in 2016 as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer and most recently served as President of the Greater China region. During his tenure, Cameron was responsible for the development and growth of the brand’s direct-to-consumer channels globally, successfully established Canada Goose’s presence in Asia, and assembled a world-class team. In this new role, he will oversee all marketing and commercial activity within the expanded APAC region, which includes Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

“Scott has been instrumental in ensuring the highest level of operational excellence throughout our stores globally, building our business in Greater China and providing an exceptional level of support to the executive team for the past five years,” said Reiss. “This appointment is a reflection of his relentless efforts and the success he has helped to drive in the region.”

###

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

Canada Goose Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canada Goose Nominates Michael D. Armstrong to Board of Directors; Names Scott Cameron President of Its New Asia-Pacific (APAC) Division Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS; TSX: GOOS) today announced the appointment of Michael D. Armstrong, Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS, to the Canada Goose Board of Directors as an independent director, effective immediately, and the appointment of Scott …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity