Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its Initial Production Run of its Caffeine Infused Version of Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, has today announced that it has completed payment for the entirety of its initial production run of its caffeine infused version of Tauri-Gum. After extensive research, the Company has decided to infuse each piece chewing gum with 50mg of caffeine. This product will be manufactured in the flavor of CHERRY LIME RICKEY and the MSRP, per Blister Pack, is expected to be set at $9.99 each. The Company expects that this initial production run will yield approximately 9,000 Blister Packs (900 Retail Display Boxes). Availability: This caffeine infused version of Tauri-Gum will be available on the Company E-Commerce website ( www.taurigum.com ), later this Quarter.

The Company believes that the completed production run of this 7th SKU of Tauri-Gum, has the potential to drive additional revenue growth. In addition to E-Commerce business, the Company will now have 2 distinct Tauri-Gum SKUs (which contain no Cannabinoids) – to present to major retailers. Additionally, with air travel being substantially reduced, a high-quality Caffeine chewing gum may be of interest to those driving extended distances.

In other news, the Company continues to realize important levels of progress with respect to a number of different corporate initiatives. The Company expects to disclose to shareholders one or more material Agreement(s) / Partnership(s), within the near term.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com