 
Devisen: Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Dezember
Foto: Vladimir Koletic - 123rf

Devisen Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Dezember

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
14.01.2021, 17:16  |  76   |   |   

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Der Kurs des Euro ist am Donnerstag nach einem zunächst verhaltenen Handel deutlich in die Verlustzone gerutscht. Die Gemeinschaftswährung fiel bis auf 1,2111 US-Dollar und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Dezember letzten Jahres. Zuletzt kostete ein Euro 1,2133 Dollar. Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) setzte den Referenzkurs auf 1,2124 (Mittwoch: 1,2166) Dollar fest. Der Dollar kostete damit 0,8248 (0,8220) Euro.

Mit dem Kursrutsch am Donnerstag knüpfte der Euro an seine Mitte letzter Woche begonnene Talfahrt an. Bereits seit einigen Tagen wird der Dollar von der Aussicht angetrieben, dass der designierte US-Präsident Joe Biden ein großes Konjunkturhilfspaket auf den Weg bringt, um die Folgen der Corona-Pandemie besser bewältigen zu können. Die damit entfachten Wachstumshoffnungen haben zuletzt die Renditen der US-Staatsanleihen angetrieben und damit auch den Dollar gestärkt. Biden will sich an diesem Donnerstag zu seinen Plänen äußern.

Die im Tagesverlauf dies- und jenseits des Atlantiks veröffentlichten Konjunkturdaten bewegten derweil den Eurokurs kaum. So hat die Corona-Krise die deutsche Wirtschaft in eine der schwersten Rezessionen der Nachkriegszeit gestürzt und tiefe Löcher in den Staatshaushalt gerissen. Das Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) brach im vergangenen Jahr um 5,0 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr ein.

In den USA hat sich die Lage auf dem Arbeitsmarkt vor dem Hintergrund einer hohen Zahl von Neuinfektionen in der Corona-Pandemie in der vergangenen Woche spürbar verschärft. Die Zahl der wöchentlichen Erstanträge auf Arbeitslosenhilfe erreichte den höchsten Wert seit dem vergangenen August.

Zu anderen wichtigen Währungen legte die EZB die Referenzkurse für einen Euro auf 0,88943 (0,88983) britische Pfund, 126,21 (126,44) japanische Yen und 1,0805 (1,0812) Schweizer Franken fest. Die Feinunze Gold (31,1 Gramm) wurde am Nachmittag in London mit 1846 Dollar gehandelt. Das war etwas mehr als am Vortag./la/bgf/he

Diskussion: Wohin geht der EUR?

Diskussion: Neuer Schwächeanfall beim Bitcoin
Wertpapier


14.01.21 17:51:33
Devisen Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Dezember Der Kurs des Euro ist am Donnerstag nach einem zunächst verhaltenen Handel deutlich in die Verlustzone gerutscht. Die Gemeinschaftswährung fiel bis auf 1,2111 US-Dollar und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Dezember letzten Jahres. …
