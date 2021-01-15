 

BlackRock Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 13:15  |  22   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on January 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 29, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.079
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.077
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.039
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.069
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.054
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.089
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.112
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.039
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.065
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.075
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.042
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.048
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.041
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.045
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.045
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.032
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.032
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.068

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Maeve Hannigan                                                                
T – 416-643-4058                
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

 


BlackRock Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino ...
Westhaven Increases Bought Deal Public Offering to C$13 Million
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:17 Uhr
BlackRock stärkt zukunftsorientierte Nachhaltigkeitsanalyse- und Berichtsfunktionen von Aladdin durch strategische Partnerschaft mit Clarity AI
14.01.21
BlackRock Boosts Aladdin’s Forward-Looking Sustainability Analytics and Reporting Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership with Clarity AI
14.01.21
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
31.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
30.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
29.12.20
BlackRock to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on January 14th
22.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
22.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
18.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Unitholder Votes in Favour of Change to Investment Restrictions of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver Bullion ETF

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
12
Klimaschutz-Wende beim Finanzgiganten?: BlackRock-Manager hören auf Greta: Nachhaltigkeit wird Inves