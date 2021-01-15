VBL Therapeutics Enters Into Ordinary Share Purchase Agreement of up to $20 Million With Aspire Capital Fund, LLC

Agreement extends current cash runway to Q1 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications, today announced that it has entered into an Ordinary Share Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC. Proceeds from any sales of ordinary shares pursuant to the Purchase Agreement will be used for working capital and for general corporate purposes.



Under the Agreement, Aspire has committed to purchase up to $20 million of the Company’s ordinary shares at VBL Therapeutics’ discretion from time to time during a 30-month period at prices based on the market price at the time of each sale. VBL Therapeutics will retain full control as to the timing and amount of any sale of ordinary shares to Aspire, subject to certain limitations specified in the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Agreement does not contain any restrictions on the use of any of the proceeds or future financings and there are no financial covenants, participation rights, rights of first refusal, or penalties. There are no warrants or other derivative securities associated with the transaction. VBL Therapeutics has the right to terminate the Purchase Agreement at any time without any additional cost or penalty.