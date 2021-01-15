VSBLTY Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Social Media Engagement

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company’s business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM’s cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served more than 350 public companies.

The VSBLTY HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on January 27th and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/VsbltyGroupeTechnologies

The VSBLTY HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

The Company has also launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The VSBLTY discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/VsbltyGroupeTechnologies/forums/discussion

Jay Hutton, Co-founder/CEO, President & Director commented, “The launch of this online marketing program is an important step in telling both our shareholders and potential investors about VSBLTY’s success and growth. We are confident that AGORACOM will produce for us the same impressive results it has been able to achieve for its other public companies.“

AGORACOM Founder George Tsiolis stated, "Our thesis at AGORACOM is that more wealth will be created from small cap disruptive technology companies in this decade than the last two decades combined, thanks to the convergence of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Blockchain and others. VSBLTY Proactive Digital Display is transforming retail and public spaces in ways we could only once dream of in the movies—and doing it while driving brand new audience measurement, engagement and ultimately spending. We are proud to be taking the VSBLTY story to the world."