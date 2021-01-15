Bitcoin bricht erneut ein

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Digitalwährung Bitcoin wird an den Märkten weiter heftig durchgeschüttelt. Nach einem starken Kursanstieg am Donnerstag ging es am Freitag massiv bergab. Die nach Marktwert mit Abstand größte Kryptowährung macht damit ihrem wankelmütigen Ruf alle Ehre. Am Freitag fiel der Bitcoin-Kurs auf der Handelsplattform Bitstamp um fast 5000 Dollar auf weniger als 35 000 Dollar. Im Tief wurden 34 500 Dollar erreicht.

Noch am Donnerstag war die älteste und bekannteste Internetwährung in Richtung ihres Rekordhochs von rund 42 000 Dollar gestiegen. Vor dem Wochenende sorgte jedoch eine durchweg schlechte Stimmung an den Finanzmärkten für Belastung. Damit wird einmal mehr die behauptete Absicherungsfunktion des Bitcoin in Frage gestellt. Anhänger meinen, in der Digitalwährung ein Instrument gegen Kursverluste an den Aktienmärkten gefunden zu haben.

Der Bitcoin hat in den vergangenen Wochen und Monaten eine drastische Kursrally hingelegt. Auf Jahressicht hat sich sein Kurs zeitweise mehr als verfünffacht. Besonders stark ging es mit einem Kursplus von mehr als 100 Prozent seit Mitte Dezember nach oben. Internetwährungen, von denen es mittlerweile Tausende gibt, sind jedoch bekannt für ihre extremen Kursschwankungen. Regulierer wie unlängst die deutsche Bafin warnen deshalb immer wieder vor einer Anlage in Kryptowerten./bgf/he