 

Bitcoin bricht erneut ein

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Digitalwährung Bitcoin wird an den Märkten weiter heftig durchgeschüttelt. Nach einem starken Kursanstieg am Donnerstag ging es am Freitag massiv bergab. Die nach Marktwert mit Abstand größte Kryptowährung macht damit ihrem wankelmütigen Ruf alle Ehre. Am Freitag fiel der Bitcoin-Kurs auf der Handelsplattform Bitstamp um fast 5000 Dollar auf weniger als 35 000 Dollar. Im Tief wurden 34 500 Dollar erreicht.

Noch am Donnerstag war die älteste und bekannteste Internetwährung in Richtung ihres Rekordhochs von rund 42 000 Dollar gestiegen. Vor dem Wochenende sorgte jedoch eine durchweg schlechte Stimmung an den Finanzmärkten für Belastung. Damit wird einmal mehr die behauptete Absicherungsfunktion des Bitcoin in Frage gestellt. Anhänger meinen, in der Digitalwährung ein Instrument gegen Kursverluste an den Aktienmärkten gefunden zu haben.

Der Bitcoin hat in den vergangenen Wochen und Monaten eine drastische Kursrally hingelegt. Auf Jahressicht hat sich sein Kurs zeitweise mehr als verfünffacht. Besonders stark ging es mit einem Kursplus von mehr als 100 Prozent seit Mitte Dezember nach oben. Internetwährungen, von denen es mittlerweile Tausende gibt, sind jedoch bekannt für ihre extremen Kursschwankungen. Regulierer wie unlängst die deutsche Bafin warnen deshalb immer wieder vor einer Anlage in Kryptowerten./bgf/he

Bitcoin bricht erneut ein Die Digitalwährung Bitcoin wird an den Märkten weiter heftig durchgeschüttelt. Nach einem starken Kursanstieg am Donnerstag ging es am Freitag massiv bergab. Die nach Marktwert mit Abstand größte Kryptowährung macht damit ihrem wankelmütigen Ruf …
Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pläne der Konkurrenz setzen Varta unter Druck
ROUNDUP: Bundesamt genehmigt sofortigen Weiterbau von Nord Stream 2
AKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP-Zahlen kommen diesmal gut an
ROUNDUP: USA setzen Xiaomi und weitere chinesische Firmen auf schwarze Liste
DAX-FLASH: Dax gibt deutlich nach - Furcht vor Abriegelung der Wirtschaft
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate erwirbt Aggregate Financial Services und beruft deren ...
Aktien New York: Kurse rutschen ab - Bankenzahlen und Daten enttäuschen
Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger nehmen nach Rekorden Gewinne mit
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: US-Hilfspaket treibt nicht mehr und Pandemie belastet
Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Verluste zum Start der Berichtssaison erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pläne der Konkurrenz setzen Varta unter Druck
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Relief, NeuroRx, und Quantum Leap geben die Aufnahme von ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) in ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Das Kursphänomen Tesla kennt einfach keine Grenzen
ROUNDUP: Bundesamt genehmigt sofortigen Weiterbau von Nord Stream 2
AKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP-Zahlen kommen diesmal gut an
Protestaktion gegen Umweltstiftung für Gasleitung Nord Stream 2 (1) 
ROUNDUP: USA setzen Xiaomi und weitere chinesische Firmen auf schwarze Liste
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tui ex Bezugsrechte gehandelt
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger werfen Corona-Impfstoffhersteller aus den Depots
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs erstmals über 28 000 Dollar
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs kratzt an Marke von 35 000 Dollar
Shell rechnet mit Milliarden-Belastungen
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 25 000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
ROUNDUP: Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs inzwischen bei knapp 32 000 Dollar
Iran: Trump sucht Vorwand für Krieg am Golf (2) 
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011
DAX-FLASH: Erneut hohe Verluste erwartet - Trump kann Märkte nicht beruhigen

ZeitTitel
18:14 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Späte Gewinnmitnahmen vor dem Wochenende(1) 
17:21 Uhr
Corona-Hilfen der EU: Eurogruppenchef fordert rasche Umsetzung
17:00 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs fällt unter 1,21 US-Dollar
16:34 Uhr
Bitcoin Chartanalyse: Bitcoin Chartanalyse
15:22 Uhr
Bedenken beim Krypto-Hype: Warnungen der EZB und BaFin ändern nichts an der hohen Bitcoin-Nachfrage
14:44 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Pandemie belastet auch zum Wochenende
13:11 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs gibt weiter nach
11:48 Uhr
Thomas Mayer: Wir werden alle enteignet - starke Inflation (Ep. 8)
10:14 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs gerät weiter unter Druck
07:15 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt leicht

ZeitTitel
18:17 Uhr
23.913
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
18:07 Uhr
2
Bitcoin bricht erneut ein
17:43 Uhr
8
Ein Jahrzehnt des Bedauerns: Der Fall des Stefan Thomas: Passwort für 200 Millionen Euro schwere Bit
17:41 Uhr
3
Devisen: Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Dezember
11:46 Uhr
17
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)

