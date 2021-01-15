 

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross gains and losses on measurement and derecognition for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year significantly higher year-on-year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross gains and losses on measurement and derecognition for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year significantly higher year-on-year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post gross gains and losses on measurement and derecognition for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2020) which will be significantly higher than the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. In line with Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's business model, net gains and losses on measurement and derecognition is a key driver of consolidated net income; hence, the respective figure for the first quarter of 2020/2021 is also expected to significantly exceed the comparable quarterly result for the previous financial year 2019/2020.

DBAG has not yet concluded the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December 2020. Even though the interim financial statements have not yet been prepared, earnings expectations of portfolio companies for 2021 provide an indication for a clearly positive value contribution overall. Hence, DBAG anticipates gross gains and losses on measurement and derecognition in a range between 30 and 40 million euros. The respective figure for the first quarter of the previous financial year amounted to 0.1 million euros; in Q1 2019/2020, the negative value contribution from the operating performance of portfolio companies (6.4 million euros) was largely offset by positive capital markets effects.

Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2020, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 10 February 2021.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 15 January 2021

Reporting person: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations




