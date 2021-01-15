 

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors of Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action – NERV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 21:52  |  41   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Minerva investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Minerva class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2004.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; (2) that the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (3) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (4) Minerva’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an New Drug Application (“NDA”); (5) that reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2004.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

