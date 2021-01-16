 

NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, February 26

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10150994. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural Holdings
 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 65,000 people through about 26,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

