 

The merger of FCA and Groupe PSA has been completed

London, January 16, 2021

The merger between Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) that will lead the path to the creation of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”), became effective today.

As previously announced, Stellantis’s common shares will begin trading on Euronext in Paris and the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.

Investor Relations:

FCA Groupe PSA
Joe Veltri: +1 248 576 9257
Investor.relations@fcagroup.com 		Andrea Bandinelli: + 33 6 82 58 86 04
communication-financiere@mpsa.com

For further information:

FCA Groupe PSA
Shawn Morgan: +1 248 760 2621
shawn.morgan@fcagroup.com 		Karine Douet: +33 6 61 64 03 83
karine.douet@mpsa.com
Claudio D’Amico: +39 334 7107828
claudio.damico@fcagroup.com 		Valérie Gillot: +33 6 83 92 92 96
valerie.gillot@mpsa.com

About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Disclaimer

