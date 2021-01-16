The merger of FCA and Groupe PSA has been completed
London, January 16, 2021
The merger of FCA and Groupe PSA has been completed
The merger between Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) that will lead the path to the creation of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”), became effective today.
As previously announced, Stellantis’s common shares will begin trading on Euronext in Paris and the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.
# # # #
Investor Relations:
|FCA
|Groupe PSA
|
Joe Veltri: +1 248 576 9257
Investor.relations@fcagroup.com
|
Andrea Bandinelli: + 33 6 82 58 86 04
communication-financiere@mpsa.com
For further information:
|FCA
|Groupe PSA
|
Shawn Morgan: +1 248 760 2621
shawn.morgan@fcagroup.com
|
Karine Douet: +33 6 61 64 03 83
karine.douet@mpsa.com
|
Claudio D’Amico: +39 334 7107828
claudio.damico@fcagroup.com
|
Valérie Gillot: +33 6 83 92 92 96
valerie.gillot@mpsa.com
About FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com
About Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
0 Kommentare