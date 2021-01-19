 

VSBLTY AND SKY PACKETS TEAM TO DEPLOY INTELLIGENT SECURITY & SMART CITY SOLUTIONS FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with Sky Packets, the New York City-based prominent developer of Wi-Fi Mesh networks and “Smart City” applications for municipalities and business improvement districts, to strategically deploy advanced security and “Smart City” solutions to U.S. and international customers.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton, commenting on the strategic deal, said, “We are particularly excited to partner with Sky Packets because there is a growing need worldwide for intelligent integrated security and ‘Smart City’ applications for municipal governments, business districts, transit operators, among others.” He explained that the joint deployments will include license plate recognition for security, smart parking, curbside management applications, as well as people and vehicle counting, demographic analysis, density management and retail analytics. “These infrastructure solutions are even more in demand by businesses and governments today,” Hutton added.

VSBLTY has a strong technology presence in retail and other industries, including current “Smart City” deployments in the U.S. and Latin America. The firm’s industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision analytics while providing enhanced customer engagement with audience measurement including customer traffic and demographics.

Henry Quintin, Co-Founder & CEO, said, “Our partnership with VSBLTY will enable us to provide a wide variety of customers with state-of-the-art security solutions as well as advanced analytics and analysis never before available from a single source. Real-time analytics is the next logical step for intelligent networks and there is a growing demand among our current customers. The increasing complexity of citywide infrastructure initiatives calls for Sky Packet’s sophisticated management, security and experience deploying at scale. We are confident that with the addition of VSBLTY’s security software we have the right solutions for businesses and governments in a variety of ‘Smart City’ applications and public venues.”

Sky Packets is a leading provider of Wi-Fi, CBRS networks for free local internet connectivity and other managed solutions for municipalities, business improvement districts, transit operators and out-of-home advertising companies. Among Sky Packets customers are the Times Square Alliance, Downtown Boulder, Brooklyn Public Library, Panasonic, Yaletown Vancouver, and Google.

 

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Sky Packets (www.skypackets.nyc)

Sky Packets was founded in 2007 in New York City as a result of a straightforward observation: technology has transformed how people interact with the world. Municipalities, business improvement districts, retail stores, property owners and outdoor events are consistently needing to adjust to this interaction. This mismatch led Sky Packets to change the calculus of delivering Wi-Fi Mesh networks and new “Smart City” applications to bridge the interaction between people and public/private spaces. With its powerful, turnkey, integrated set of applications and hardware solutions, municipalities, BID’s property owners and event coordinators can attract, engage and delight customers and residents by delivering experiences in their spaces that are relevant, helpful and personalized.

