Notice on compulsory acquisition to the shareholders and request for delisting

Company Announcement No. 02/2021

Copenhagen, 19 January 2021





Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) has acquired more than 90% of the total share capital and voting rights of Athena Investments A/S (“Athena”) following the completion of its voluntary public cash offer dated 19 October 2020 (see Company Announcement No. 22/2020).

Consequently, Fidim is entitled to carry out a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining shareholders of Athena.