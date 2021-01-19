RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Revised Time for Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it has revised the time for its conference call and live audio webcast to discuss financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The conference call and live audio webcast is now scheduled to begin at 9:00AM Eastern time on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Financial results will be released before market opens Thursday, February 11, 2021.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. For those that cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available for two weeks following the date of the live conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 6966094#.