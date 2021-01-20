 

GS1 HK and Zenecom join hands to help local merchants seize trillions O2O opportunities in Mainland China's medical, healthcare and beauty markets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 13:44  |  33   |   |   

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) and Zenecom International Group Co. Ltd (Zenecom) formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement to launch "HK Trusted Market + WJH" initiative. Capitalising on the cross-border "Big Health" e-commerce platform WJH, the programme aims to bring premium Hong Kong's over-the-counter medicines, health supplement, beauty and skincare products (Coin as "Big Health" below) to Mainland China O2O (online-to-offline) platforms.

GS1 HK and Zenecom join hands to help local merchants seize trillions O2O opportunities in Mainland China's medical, healthcare and beauty markets

The pandemic-driven "Big Health" industry stands out in the sluggish global economy. According to "Healthy China 2030" blueprint issued by The State Council, the scale of China's health service industry is expected to reach 16 trillion RMB in 2030. The national policy, coupled with an aging population and the lasting epidemic, has resulted in the soaring growth for medical, healthcare products and online shopping. Meanwhile, thanks to the pilot project of importing pharmaceutical products for cross-border e-commerce by the Chinese government, Zenecom, a cross-border e-commerce pilot enterprise approved by the government, is going to bring tremendous opportunities for the "Big Health" industry in Hong Kong.

Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK stated, "Our members revealed numerous obstacles to develop in the Mainland China. To help resolve their issues, GS1 HK decides to join hands with Zenecom to launch this programme that pledges authentic products, paving the way for Hong Kong & overseas companies to flourish under the O2O new retail model in the mainland."

The cross-border e-marketplace "HK Trusted Market+WJH" by GS1 HK and Zenecom is designed to enable Hong Kong & overseas business to bank on the growing "Big Health" opportunities in Mainland China. Zenecom will provide one-stop services covering online and offline product listing, marketing, and sales operations. Products listed onto the platform via the programme will be given an exclusive anti-counterfeiting QR code, "REAL Barcode" provided by GS1 HK to ensure the authenticity of its source, enhancing confidence of consumers in Mainland China. By scanning the REAL label with electronic device, GS1 HK's REAL Barcode app (or its webpage) will be activated to allow consumers scan and authenticate the products.

Mr. Roy Lei, Chief Executive of Zenecom stated, "WJH aims to provide mainland consumers with genuine and authentic "Big Health" products. As a cross-border e-commerce platform with integrated marketing strategy, we look forward to developing the "Big Health" market in Mainland China with overseas brands."

The "HK Trusted Market + WJH" programme provides comprehensive one-stop omni-channel marketing services, ranging from customs declaration, products listing, cross-border and Mainland China's logistics and storage, diversified online promotion to offline product display, etc. The process of customs declaration for cross-border products can be completed within 15 days, then the merchants can ship large quantities of goods to Zenecom's well-equipped bonded warehouse in Huangpu District, Guangzhou. The products will be delivered directly from the bonded warehouse in Mainland China to the customers after their online purchase, which is time-saving.

Website: www.gs1hk.org
Website: www.zenecomgp.com

For media inquiries,
Email: beryl@LTheyday.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423417/Zenecom.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GS1 HK and Zenecom join hands to help local merchants seize trillions O2O opportunities in Mainland China's medical, healthcare and beauty markets HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) and Zenecom International Group Co. Ltd (Zenecom) formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement to launch "HK Trusted Market + WJH" initiative. Capitalising on the cross-border "Big …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Seaspan Announces Contemplated Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue
Smart Railway Market to Reach $38.46 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
Food testing labs gain productivity boost with new 3M Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced
Cobwebs Technologies Discusses the European Commission's New Counter-Terrorism Agenda and How It ...
Masdar enters strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Asset Management to provide services for UAE's ...
Alon Feit, Co-Founder of Splitit, Joins Verrency
Titel
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Production Results
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Autonomous Ships Market worth $14.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments