The No. 1 Portal for Bitcoin and Crypto Lovers / 18digits.com is a portal by members, for members, owned by members

Zug (ots) - The booming market in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is
increasing the interest in comprehensive information in these areas.
https://18digits.com/ is a new kind of social network specifically aimed at
people interested in Bitcoin and crypto. Here, registered members - whether
beginners or advanced - can find information, courses, expert groups and forums
in the fields of blockchain and crypto.
"What is unique is that we reward our members for their activities and
contributions," said Bertram Seitz, CEO and co-founder of https://18digits.com/
. "We created this new 'social' social network to give every member a stake in
https://18digits.com/ for their activities. With our Equity Reward Program,
registered members can earn points based on a range of activities and convert
them into 18digits shares. Thus, not only are they valuable to the community
through comments and contributions, but they also become part owners of the
Swiss 18digits."
Among the special features of the 18digits portalis the "Public Wall", where
members can reach the entire community with just one click. The "My Interest"
tag option is an excellent feature, making it easy to find members with similar
interests. The global search function allows members to find interests, posts,
courses and crypto projects based on keywords. Another high priority area is
'Education'. Here, courses are offered by various academies and crypto
specialists, aimed at beginners as well as advanced and professional crypto
investors.
"Signing up with https://18digits.com/ is definitely the right step to becoming
a part of the crypto community," Seitz said.
About us :
https://18digits.com/ , is a brand of jofh beratung gmbh (jofh.ch), launched in
2020 by the two capital market and blockchain veterans Bertram Seitz and
Roderick Warren, based in Crypto Valley Zug, Switzerland. https://18digits.com/
is a portal by members, for members, owned by the members.
Contact:
Bertram Seitz
(CEO and Co-founder)
Phone: +41 78 799 85 44
Email : mailto:hello@18digits.com
Web : 18digits.com
