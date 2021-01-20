The No. 1 Portal for Bitcoin and Crypto Lovers / 18digits.com is a portal by members, for members, owned by members

Zug (ots) - The booming market in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is

increasing the interest in comprehensive information in these areas.

https://18digits.com/ is a new kind of social network specifically aimed at

people interested in Bitcoin and crypto. Here, registered members - whether

beginners or advanced - can find information, courses, expert groups and forums

in the fields of blockchain and crypto.



"What is unique is that we reward our members for their activities and

contributions," said Bertram Seitz, CEO and co-founder of https://18digits.com/

. "We created this new 'social' social network to give every member a stake in

https://18digits.com/ for their activities. With our Equity Reward Program,

registered members can earn points based on a range of activities and convert

them into 18digits shares. Thus, not only are they valuable to the community

through comments and contributions, but they also become part owners of the

Swiss 18digits."







members can reach the entire community with just one click. The "My Interest"

tag option is an excellent feature, making it easy to find members with similar

interests. The global search function allows members to find interests, posts,

courses and crypto projects based on keywords. Another high priority area is

'Education'. Here, courses are offered by various academies and crypto

specialists, aimed at beginners as well as advanced and professional crypto

investors.



"Signing up with https://18digits.com/ is definitely the right step to becoming

a part of the crypto community," Seitz said.



About us :



https://18digits.com/ , is a brand of jofh beratung gmbh (jofh.ch), launched in

2020 by the two capital market and blockchain veterans Bertram Seitz and

Roderick Warren, based in Crypto Valley Zug, Switzerland. https://18digits.com/

is a portal by members, for members, owned by the members.



Contact:



Bertram Seitz

(CEO and Co-founder)

Phone: +41 78 799 85 44

Email : mailto:hello@18digits.com

Web : 18digits.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152233/4816939

OTS: 18digits.com





