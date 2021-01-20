Sbanken ASA NO0010920762, Issue Date: 22.01.2021
Sbanken ASA, NO0010920762, Issue Date: 22.01.2021, FRN Sbanken ASA Bond Issue 2021/2024. Maturity date: 12.12.2024, Amount: NOK 300.000.000,-. The Bond will be listed on Nordic ABM.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
