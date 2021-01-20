 

Ceylon Graphite Announces Participation in O&M Town Hall Webinar Thursday, January 21st, 2021 and Upcoming Investor Conference Schedules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphiteor the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sasha Jacob, Founder and Strategic Advisor of the Company, will be speaking at an investor webinar hosted by New York based O&M Partners on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4.05 PM EST. The webinar will provide participants an overview of the Company and its exciting recent developments as it accelerates continued evolution from high-quality low-cost graphite producer, to an innovator in value added graphite products for technology, construction, battery and transportation industries.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Webinar Registration Details:
When: Thursday, 21st January 2021 at 4.05 pm EST
Registration link: https://bit.ly/2Nn19UV

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I encourage existing and potential investors to participate in this interactive meeting so that they may have the opportunity to learn more about the unique investment opportunity Ceylon Graphite presents. Graphite is the “New Oil” and currently impacts our daily lives in many ways. It will become even more important in the years to come as electric vehicles and energy storage gain further adoption."

Upcoming Virtual Conferences
Ceylon Graphite will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference in the next few months and welcomes anyone interested to reach out for meeting requests and/or presentation details.

Global Chinese Financial Forum - Virtual Base Metals and Energy Metals Day
February 3, 2021
www.GCFF.CA

Mines and Money Online Global Conference
March 23-25, 2021
https://minesandmoney.com/online/march/

Ceylon Graphite also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options to two of its employees. Each option is exercisable at $0.355 per common share at any time until January 18, 2026.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and development and commercialisation of innovative graphite products and their applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly own subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.


