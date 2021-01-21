NICE recommends Jyseleca ▼(filgotinib) on NHS in landmark decision for rheumatoid arthritis

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

NICE guidance, for the first time in the UK, supports access to an advanced therapy for people with moderate as well as severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) - aiming to avoid irreversible damage as early as possible 1

More than 400,000 people across the UK live with RA2 and around 70% have moderate or severe disease3

Mechelen, Belgium, 21 January 2021, 08:05 CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today welcomed the news that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending the use of the daily oral pill, JYSELECA▼ (filgotinib) on the National Health Service (NHS) in England for the treatment of eligible adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).1 It is the first time in the UK that an advanced therapy has been recommended in people with moderate RA, offering thousands more the potential to achieve remission earlier - potentially slowing the irreversible damage and life-limiting symptoms RA can cause.2 RA is a degenerative auto-immune disease that can cause life-threatening complications.4 The sooner treatment begins, the better the chance of slowing disease progression.2 With thousands of people potentially eligible, the recommendation could help improve many lives as well as lessen the significant societal burden RA has in England.5,6

“We are delighted with the NICE recommendation for Jyseleca today. For patients with moderate to severe RA in England this decision represents a significant new opportunity and especially for those with moderate symptoms who can now receive an advanced treatment earlier,” said Onno van de Stolpe, Galapagos CEO.

Filgotinib is a once daily oral pill that can be given on its own (as a monotherapy) or used alongside another common RA medicine, called methotrexate.7 Eligible patients with moderate or severe RA will have responded inadequately to intensive therapy with 2 or more conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).1 Eligible patients with severe disease will also have wider access to filgotinib in line with criteria defined by NICE. Filgotinib is an advanced therapy which, in RA, is a term used to describe biologic DMARDs and targeted synthetic DMARDs.1