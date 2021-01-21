 

Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 22:05  |  68   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that the company has received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The CE-IVD mark is in conformance with the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Directive.

The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay does not require collection via invasive nasopharyngeal swab, and the company’s clinical studies for submission demonstrated 100 percent agreement between saliva results from the Advanta Dx Assay and results from paired nasopharyngeal samples tested with authorized assays.

A growing body of peer-reviewed research is confirming that the accuracy of saliva-based COVID-19 testing is comparable to that of nasopharyngeal-based collection. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in JAMA Internal Medicine in January 2021 stated that saliva-based tests have a similar sensitivity and specificity and present an attractive alternative to invasive nasopharyngeal testing.

“Since introduction of our saliva-based COVID-19 testing solution in the United States, we have seen tremendous interest in our testing technology, and we are gratified by the opportunity to offer one of the first saliva-based COVID-19 tests to be widely available in Europe, where the total addressable market for COVID-19 testing, based on third-party and company estimates, is $5 billion to $7 billion in 2021,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “The European region is currently reporting a million new infections every four days and has seen more than 27 million cases since the pandemic began.

“In the first phase of the pandemic, we served the European market via home-brew laboratory COVID-19 tests. We are excited for the opportunity to now distribute Fluidigm CE-IVD commercial kits via our direct sales force and distribution partners, including for potential screening applications that may not require an order from a health care provider. We anticipate offering the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for as little as 5 euros per test, based on volume and other factors.

Seite 1 von 4
Fluidigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that the company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
05.01.21
New Data Published in Gastroenterology Demonstrate the Power of Fluidigm’s Imaging Mass Cytometry on the Hyperion Imaging System to Identify Novel Targets for Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
16
Profiteur von Covid19 mit 200% Potenzial