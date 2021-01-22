 

GigCapital2 Announces $285M Capital Raise as Part of Business Combination With UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), a leading telehealth and video remote interpretation solutions provider, today announced that GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE:GIX) has raised $285 million for its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”) and Cloudbreak. This capital raise includes an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of GigCapital2 common stock at $10.00 per share and $255,000,000 of 5-year unsecured convertible notes which shall bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum, and are convertible into common shares of the combined company, UpHealth, Inc., at a conversion price of $11.50.

“This investor commitment provides the growth capital moving forward to continue to drive healthcare’s digital transformation, not just locally, but globally as well,” said Jamey Edwards, CEO of Cloudbreak. “Having a fully funded plan on Day 1 will allow us to focus on rapidly expanding our mission and build a global, profitable, publicly traded digital health leader.”

Cloudbreak provides more than one and a half million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month simplifying how providers care for patients, putting patient care at their fingertips 24/7 and enabling local healthcare systems to build their integrated telemedicine strategy from their digital front-door to in-hospital care and beyond.

“Cloudbreak is a critical component in our mission-driven combination of industry leaders in digital health,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Founder of GigCapital Global and Chairman of GigCapital2. “This influx of capital is a step forward into what we’ve always promised: a single, integrated platform of best-in-class technologies and tech-enabled services essential to personalized, affordable, and effective care.”

“As we begin our life as a public company, we are confident that we have the support we need to accelerate our growth,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, MD, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of UpHealth. “Our combination with Cloudbreak is revolutionizing the industry and is a testament to the broad industry commitment to resolving health disparities and the importance of telemedicine in healthcare’s future.”

About Cloudbreak Health

Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak Health continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms, including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than 1.5 million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 14,000 video endpoints at 1,800+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7.

Seite 1 von 5
GigCapital2 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GigCapital2 Announces $285M Capital Raise as Part of Business Combination With UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), a leading telehealth and video remote interpretation solutions provider, today announced that GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE:GIX) has raised $285 million for its previously announced business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Adtalem Issues Statement
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of ...
Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer
Musical.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption
Titan Medical Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
GigCapital2 Secures $285 Million from Institutional Investors in Connection with its Business Combination with UpHealth Holdings
21.01.21
GigCapital Global Sponsored SPAC GigCapital2 Raises $285 Million in Conjunction with its Planned Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
16
Digital HEALTHCare Perle via SPAC