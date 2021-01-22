GigCapital2 Announces $285M Capital Raise as Part of Business Combination With UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

“This investor commitment provides the growth capital moving forward to continue to drive healthcare’s digital transformation, not just locally, but globally as well,” said Jamey Edwards, CEO of Cloudbreak. “Having a fully funded plan on Day 1 will allow us to focus on rapidly expanding our mission and build a global, profitable, publicly traded digital health leader.”

Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), a leading telehealth and video remote interpretation solutions provider, today announced that GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE:GIX) has raised $285 million for its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”) and Cloudbreak. This capital raise includes an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of GigCapital2 common stock at $10.00 per share and $255,000,000 of 5-year unsecured convertible notes which shall bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum, and are convertible into common shares of the combined company, UpHealth, Inc., at a conversion price of $11.50.

Cloudbreak provides more than one and a half million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month simplifying how providers care for patients, putting patient care at their fingertips 24/7 and enabling local healthcare systems to build their integrated telemedicine strategy from their digital front-door to in-hospital care and beyond.

“Cloudbreak is a critical component in our mission-driven combination of industry leaders in digital health,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Founder of GigCapital Global and Chairman of GigCapital2. “This influx of capital is a step forward into what we’ve always promised: a single, integrated platform of best-in-class technologies and tech-enabled services essential to personalized, affordable, and effective care.”

“As we begin our life as a public company, we are confident that we have the support we need to accelerate our growth,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, MD, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of UpHealth. “Our combination with Cloudbreak is revolutionizing the industry and is a testament to the broad industry commitment to resolving health disparities and the importance of telemedicine in healthcare’s future.”

About Cloudbreak Health

Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak Health continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms, including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than 1.5 million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 14,000 video endpoints at 1,800+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7.