Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF Announces Increased Distributions and Leading Performance

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2021 for Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (“the Fund”):

Record Date Payment Date January 29, 2021 February 12, 2021 February 26, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

The new distribution rate for TLF of $0.80 per annum, or 4.1% based on the TSX closing price of $19.43 on January 21, 2021, represents a 23.5% increase from the previous level. TLF has paid 115 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on May 20, 2011 for total distributions of $6.23 per unit. TLF.U is the unhedged unit and will also enjoy a US$0.80 per unit annual distribution rate.

Brompton Funds is also pleased to announce that of the 132 non-Index Canadian ETFs that have a minimum 5-year performance history, TLF is the best performing active ETF over 1, 3 and 5 years, all as of December 31, 2020, and has generated a total return of 23.5% per annum over the 5-year period.1

Annual Compound Returns 1-year 3-year 5-year Since

Inception TLF Since

Inception TLF.U Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (CAD hedged) 38.4% 25.5% 23.5% 14.5% - Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (USD) 41.2% - - - 39.3%

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2020. TLF inception date May 20, 2011. TLF.U inception date August 12, 2019. This table shows the unit’s compound return for each period indicated.