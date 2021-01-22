 

Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF Announces Increased Distributions and Leading Performance

22.01.2021, 21:13  |  60   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2021 for Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (“the Fund”):

  Ticker Amount Per Unit               
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$  0.06667
  TLF.U    US$  0.06667

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date
January 29, 2021 February 12, 2021
February 26, 2021 March 12, 2021
March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

The new distribution rate for TLF of $0.80 per annum, or 4.1% based on the TSX closing price of $19.43 on January 21, 2021, represents a 23.5% increase from the previous level. TLF has paid 115 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on May 20, 2011 for total distributions of $6.23 per unit. TLF.U is the unhedged unit and will also enjoy a US$0.80 per unit annual distribution rate.

Brompton Funds is also pleased to announce that of the 132 non-Index Canadian ETFs that have a minimum 5-year performance history, TLF is the best performing active ETF over 1, 3 and 5 years, all as of December 31, 2020, and has generated a total return of 23.5% per annum over the 5-year period.1

Annual Compound Returns 1-year 3-year 5-year Since
Inception TLF 		Since
Inception TLF.U
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (CAD hedged) 38.4%   25.5% 23.5% 14.5% -
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (USD) 41.2%   - - - 39.3%

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2020. TLF inception date May 20, 2011. TLF.U inception date August 12, 2019. This table shows the unit’s compound return for each period indicated.

