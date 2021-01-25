 

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participating in today's release of annual ranking of World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Knights 17th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations is being released this morning, at a virtual event opening with live remarks from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 8,080 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business research company's latest analysis, the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021 is Schneider Electric SE, a French company providing digital energy and automation solutions. 

From its inception on February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2020, the Global 100 Index has generated a total investment return of 263% compared to 220% for the MSCI ACWI Index.

Global 100 companies earn on average 41% of their revenues from products or services aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, compared to just 8% for their peers.

Metric

Global 100

MSCI ACWI

Clean revenues (from products or services with beneficial environmental or social impacts as % of total revenues)

41%

8%

% of investment (Capex, R&D, acquisitions) with beneficial environmental or social impacts

33%

22%

% of non-males on boards

32%

24%

Executive pay linked to sustainability measures (% of companies with link)

80%

25%

% offering at least 10 days of paid sick leave

86%

41%

The regional breakdown for companies in this year's ranking are as follows: Europe (46), North America (33), Asia (18), South America (2), Africa (1).

Normally announced at an event concurrent with the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year's Global 100 launch includes a virtual CEO roundtable discussion on speeding up the race to a net-zero-emission economy. This event takes place today with opening remarks from Prince Charles, and the involvement of Sanda Ojiambo (CEO of United Nations Global Compact) and the CEOs of four perennial Global 100 companies: McCormick & Co, Natura & Co, Ørsted and Schneider Electric. Free registration is available at tinyurl.com/2021G100.

Twenty-eight of the Global 100 companies have signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, an initiative by a global coalition of UN agencies and business leaders to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

For full Global 100 rankings and methodology details, please see corporateknights.com/global100

Contact information:

Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights  
Phone: ++ 1 (416) 274.1432 
Email: toby@corporateknights.com        



