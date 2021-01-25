European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster from the COVID-19 Crisis, Finds Research from Accenture

“ The European Double Up: A twin strategy that will strengthen competitiveness ,” launching during The Davos Agenda week, finds that European business leaders expect to return to their pre-pandemic profit levels in 18 months on average.

European companies that accelerate both their digital and sustainability transitions are likely to recover faster and emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

According to the report, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a divergence in European companies’ resilience and growth prospects:

Half (49%) of European companies have been reporting revenue or profit decline for the past 12 months and don’t expect any improvement in the next 12 months.

One-fifth (19%) of European companies had strong financial performance before the pandemic but now expect negative revenue or profit growth in the next 12 months. The report refers to these companies as “falling angels.”

One-third (32%) of European companies expect to deliver profitable growth in the next 12 months. The report refers to these companies as “tomorrow’s leaders.”

The report indicates that companies leading in both digital adoption and sustainable practices are nearly three times more likely than other companies to be among “tomorrow’s leaders,” thereby recovering faster and emerging stronger from the crisis.

“Digital transformation defined the business landscape in the 2010s, and companies that led this transformation at speed and scale won the day,” said Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture in Europe. “We are entering a decade that ushers in a new wave of business change defined by the sustainability transition. How European companies manage this ‘twin transformation’ will determine how quickly they will recover from the crisis and how well they will be positioned to sustain growth in the post-pandemic world.”

According to the research, nearly half (45%) of European businesses are prioritizing investment in both digital transformation and sustainability. Specifically, 40% of European respondents plan to make large investments in artificial intelligence, 37% plan to make large investments in cloud, and 31% are rebalancing their investments to focus more on sustainable business models.

European companies uncertain about 2021 growth targets

The report notes that less than half (45%) of European businesses expect to achieve their 2021 growth targets. Those in the United Kingdom, France and Germany are among the most optimistic, with 59%, 52% and 51% of respondents in those countries, respectively, expecting to achieve their 2021 targets. Respondents in Italy and Spain are among the most pessimistic, with only 34% and 31% of them, respectively, expecting to hit their 2021 growth targets.