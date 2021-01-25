 

TOTAL SE Notice of Redemption Dated 25 January 2021

TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Condition 6.2 (Optional Redemption) of the terms and conditions of the Euro 2,500,000,000 Undated Non-Call 6 Year Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (the “Notes”) issued on 26 February 2015 by TOTAL SE (formerly TOTAL S.A., incorporated as a European Company (societas europaea) registered in the Republic of France, under RCS 542 051 180 Nanterre) (the “Issuer”) under its €23,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme described in the prospectus dated 24 February 2015 (the “Prospectus”), the Issuer hereby elects to redeem all of the Notes outstanding on the Redemption Date (as defined below) in an aggregate principal amount of €296,687,000 (the “Redeemed Notes”) on 26 February 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). This notice is irrevocable. Capitalized terms used herein and not defined are used as defined in the Prospectus.

The redemption price of the Redeemed Notes is equal to their principal amount, which is issued in denominations of €100,000, together with any accrued interest and Arrears of Interest (including any Additional Interest Amounts thereon), if any, on the Redeemed Notes, from 26 February 2020 to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price amounts to €102,250.00 per €100,000 denomination.

Upon the Redemption Date, the Redeemed Notes will forthwith be cancelled.

The ISIN and Common Code numbers are included herein solely for the convenience of the registered owners of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the ISIN or Common Code numbers either as printed on the Notes or as contained herein. Any redemption of the Notes shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such identification numbers.

Wertpapier


