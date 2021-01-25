Revance to Highlight Aesthetic Clinical Data on DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and Hyaluronic Acid Filler Study Results at Maui Derm for Dermatologists 2021

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that three ePosters will be presented at the Maui Derm for Dermatologists 2021 meeting being held in-person at the Grand Wailea in Maui, Hawaii from January 25-29, 2021 and broadcasted via live-stream for those unable to join in person. The presentations will showcase findings from the open-label Phase 2 study evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the simultaneous treatment of moderate to severe upper facial lines (glabellar lines, forehead lines and lateral canthal lines), as well as data demonstrating the progressive effects of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection on static/resting, glabellar lines with repeated treatment as a secondary analysis of data from the SAKURA Phase 3 program. Additionally, results of an in vitro study evaluating the ability of recombinant hyaluronidase to degrade the RHA Collection of hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers, alongside a number of other commercially available HA fillers will be shared.

“We continue to build on our existing body of evidence, underscoring the potential of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to set a new standard in facial aesthetics treatments,” said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. “At Maui Derm 2021, we are excited to present positive results from our Phase 2 upper facial lines study and data from the SAKURA Phase 3 program on static glabellar lines, in addition to the first in vitro data describing the sensitivity of the RHA Collection to hyaluronidase degradation.”

The following ePosters are currently available to attendees and the abstracts are available online via the Maui Derm website at MauiDerm.com.

ePosters: