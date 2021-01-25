 

BrainsWay Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Gaelan Medical Trade LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Following Historic Abraham Accords, Israel’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) Treatment to Come to the United Arab Emirates

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Gaelan Medical Trade LLC (“Gaelan”), a leading healthcare company with extensive distribution channels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement establishes a multiyear framework whereby BrainsWay will supply its patented, revolutionary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system, which is currently marketed in various markets for brain disorders including major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), to now be marketed and sold throughout the UAE.

The agreement between BrainsWay and Gaelan, a member of the Dubai-based international conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group, follows the recent historic diplomatic breakthrough in economic ties established with The Abraham Accords Declaration, which was recently signed between Israel, the UAE, and the United States.

“We are thrilled to build upon the historic momentum achieved with the Abraham Accords by bringing our Deep TMS treatment to those patients suffering from often debilitating disorders such as depression and OCD in this new market,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “It is truly a privilege to have this new opportunity to work with Galean in order to expand access to this lifesaving technology.”

“We are pleased to partner with BrainsWay to introduce this noninvasive, clinically-proven treatment to the UAE,” stated Ghassan Aboud, Chairman and founder of the Ghassan Aboud Group. “We are eager to begin distribution of BrainsWay’s important technology to help improve mental health and transform lives.”

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Brainsway Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BrainsWay Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Gaelan Medical Trade LLC Following Historic Abraham Accords, Israel’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) Treatment to Come to the United Arab EmiratesCRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 