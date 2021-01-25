BOS to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers: