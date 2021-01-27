 

ZetaDisplay invites to presentation of the year end report

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) invites to an audiocast in connection with the publication of the year-end report January – December 2020. The report will be published on 5 February at 08:00 CET and the audiocast is scheduled for 10:00am p CET on the same day. ZetaDisplay invites you to participate via the link https://financialhearings.com/event/13144.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Per Mandorf and CFO Jacob Stjernfält.

Malmö, 27 January 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 76-8754177
E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 400 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

