ZetaDisplay invites to presentation of the year end report

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) invites to an audiocast in connection with the publication of the year-end report January – December 2020. The report will be published on 5 February at 08:00 CET and the audiocast is scheduled for 10:00am p CET on the same day. ZetaDisplay invites you to participate via the link https://financialhearings.com/event/13144 .



The presentation will be held in English by CEO Per Mandorf and CFO Jacob Stjernfält.