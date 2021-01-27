 

Collection Sites Continues Expansion With Launch of New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Florida, Virginia and Texas

The continued success of Collection Sites rollout has led to the expansion into Virginia and growth in Texas and Florida, with a total of 50 operating sites across its network.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of new COVID-19 testing centres by its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC. Collection Sites has launched three new sites in Texas, two new sites in Florida and a new site in Virginia.

In order to maximize operational efficiency, Collection Sites is conducting a state by state expansion where possible. The new sites are currently located on the properties of Simon’s Property Group, an investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company as well as Sandor Development Group. Additional sites are expected to be open in Texas, Florida, and Virginia within the coming week.

“As Collection Sites continues to expand across the nation, we will look to build out a strong presence in high-population regions to better leverage our local infrastructure and minimize the cost of our operations,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “As the awareness and marketing initiatives increase for our locations we expect to see an increase in demand for our services and are proud to be able to provide important COVID-19 testing services to those seeking them in the state.”

About the Collection Sites

The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

