CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended 2020

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.1 million for the quarter ended December 31 2020, compared with $47.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $51.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 for the prior quarter and $0.37 for the same period last year. The fourth quarter of 2020 did not include a provision for credit losses.

David Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented “The worldwide pandemic, stay-at-home orders, business shut-downs, and a near zero interest rate environment all combined to create a very challenging environment for financial institutions to operate and succeed in. I am proud to say that Citizens Business Bank not only remained open to service our customers and communities, but also excelled in many areas. This is due in large part to the dedication and focus of our associates throughout the Bank, and the long standing relationships that we have developed with our customers.”

Net income of $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 9.92% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 15.67%. ROAE and ROATCE for the third quarter of 2020 were 9.51% and 15.20%, respectively, and 10.21% and 16.36%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.42% for the fourth quarter, compared to 1.38% for the third quarter of 2020 and 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.24% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 40.64%, compared to 42.57% for the third quarter of 2020 and 41.01% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled $177.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represented a $30.7 million, or 14.76% decrease from the prior year, as the provision for credit losses increased by $18.5 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.30 for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.48 for the same period of 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 produced an annualized ROAE of 8.90%, an ROATCE of 14.25% and an ROAA of 1.37%. This compares to ROAE of 10.71%, ROATCE of 17.56% and ROAA of 1.84% for the year ended 2019. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.59% for 2020, a 0.77% decrease from 2019. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 41.40%, compared to 40.16% for 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $105.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This represented a $2.5 million, or 2.45%, increase from the third quarter of 2020, and a $1.2 million, or 1.09%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest income was $108.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was $2.0 million, or 1.89%, higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $3.6 million, or 3.19%, lower than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $95.7 million increased $1.5 million, or 1.63%, from the third quarter of 2020, and decreased $1.6 million, or 1.61%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Total investment income of $12.3 million increased $475,000, or 4.02%, from the third quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.2 million, or 8.80%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest expense decreased $510,000, or 15.45%, from the prior quarter and decreased $2.4 million, or 46.32%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $416.1 million for 2020, compared to $435.8 million in 2019. Interest income declined by $27.5 million, or 6.01%, as interest income and fees on loans declined by $20.2 million, or 5.09%. Interest expense declined by $7.8 million or 35.30%, compared to 2019.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, commonly referred to as CECL which replaced the “incurred loss” approach with an “expected loss” model over the life of the loan, effective on January 1, 2020. A $23.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the first half of 2020, due to the economic disruption and forecasted impact resulting from COVID-19. No provision for credit losses was recorded in either the third or fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we experienced minimal credit charge-offs of $182,000 and total recoveries of $5,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $177,000. The Company’s economic forecast of macro-economic variables was generally consistent with the forecast at the end of the third quarter, with modest forecast changes, both positive and negative, for certain economic variables. No loan loss provision was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income was $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $13.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2020 included $1.6 million in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies and a $365,000 net gain on the sale of two OREOs, partially offset by a $715,000 decrease in swap fee income quarter-over-quarter. The third quarter of 2020 included a $1.7 million net gain on the sale of one of our bank owned buildings, related to a banking center that was closed in September.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income was $49.9 million, compared to $59.0 million for 2019. Noninterest income for 2019 included a $5.7 million net gain from the legal settlement of an eminent domain condemnation of one of our banking center buildings and $4.8 million in net gains on the sale of bank owned buildings, compared with a $1.7 million net gain on the sale of one of our owned buildings in 2020. Income from our BOLI policies increased year-over-year by $2.3 million, primarily from death benefits that exceeded cash surrender values. Noninterest income decreases in 2020 of $3.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts and $1.3 million in fees on bankcard services, were partially offset by higher swap fee income in 2020 of $3.2 million.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $48.3 million, compared to $49.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $49.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $1.3 million quarter-over-quarter decrease included a $1.9 million decline in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to $1.1 million in additional bonus expense for “Thank You Awards” paid to qualified Bank employees during the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 also reflected a $700,000 write-down of one OREO property. Professional services increased $798,000 quarter-over-quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $2.0 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, due primarily to a decrease in employee benefit expense. An increase of $900,000 in regulatory assessment expense in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the prior year quarter, resulted from the final application of assessment credits provided by the FDIC at the end of the second quarter of 2020. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.37% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.44% for the third quarter of 2020 and 1.71% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense of $192.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.8 million lower than the prior year. There were no merger related expenses related to the Community Bank acquisition for 2020, compared to $6.4 million for 2019. The year-over-year decrease also included a $1.4 million decrease in CDI amortization and a $1.4 million decrease in marketing and promotion expense. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in professional services expense and a $1.2 million increase in OREO expense primarily due to a $700,000 write-down of one OREO property. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.49% for 2020, compared to 1.76% for 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses, was $105.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $103.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $107.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.24% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total average earning asset yields (tax equivalent) were 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.44% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in earning asset yield from the prior quarter was due to a combination of an 18 basis point decrease in investment yields and a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 65.6% of earning assets on average for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 67.1% for the third quarter of 2020. Partially offsetting the impact of the change in asset mix was a 9 basis point increase in average loan yields, which benefited from higher prepayment penalty fees of $1.0 million. In addition, interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased from approximately $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease in earning asset yield compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 59 basis point decrease in loan yields from 5.15% in the year ago quarter to 4.56% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 62 basis point decline in investment yields, as well as a change in asset mix resulting from a $1.24 billion increase in average balances at the Federal Reserve. Discount accretion on acquired loans decreased $2.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The significant decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income, and the impact from PPP loans, declined by 38 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The significant decline in interest rates also impacted the tax equivalent yield on investments, which decreased by 62 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. Average earning assets increased from the third quarter of 2020 by $229.8 million to $12.73 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Of that increase in earning assets, $208.6 million represented an increase in average investment securities, while average loans declined by $35.0 million. Average earning assets increased by $2.64 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019. Loans on average grew by $851.1 million, including PPP loan balances that were about $1.0 billion, on average, during the fourth quarter of 2020. Investments increased by $505.3 million, while balances at the Federal Reserve grew on average by $1.24 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total cost of funds declined to 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 0.11% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.22% in the year ago quarter. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 61.34% of total deposits during the current quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew on average by $201.1 million, or 2.99%, from the third quarter of 2020. Interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $174.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined from 0.27% for the prior quarter to 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2020. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, our overall cost of funds decreased by 13 basis points, as average noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $1.63 billion, compared to $858.9 million in growth in interest-bearing deposits, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 29 basis points.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020 was 29.0%, compared with 27.4% and 28.6% for the same periods of 2019, respectively. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $14.42 billion at December 31, 2020. This represented an increase of $600.6 million, or 4.35%, from total assets of $13.82 billion at September 30, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $13.22 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $630.7 million, or 5.01%, when compared with $12.59 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $496.4 million increase in interest-earning balance due from the Federal Reserve and a $194.2 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $59.1 million decrease in total loans.

Total assets at December 31, 2020 increased by $3.14 billion, or 27.80%, from total assets of $11.28 billion at December 31, 2019. Interest-earning assets increased $3.20 billion, or 31.88%, when compared with $10.03 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in interest-earning assets includes a $1.81 billion increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a $784.2 million increase in total loans, and a $562.8 million increase in investment securities. The increase in total loans was due to the origination of approximately $1.1 billion in PPP loans with a remaining outstanding balance totaling $883.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined by $98.8 million from December 31, 2019.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $2.98 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $194.2 million, or 6.98%, from $2.78 billion at September 30, 2020 and an increase of $562.8 million, or 23.31%, from $2.41 billion at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $578.6 million, a $932,000, or 0.16%, increase from September 30, 2020 and a $95.8 million decrease, or 14.21%, from December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.40 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $54.7 million. AFS securities increased by $193.3 million, or 8.76%, from $2.21 billion at September 30, 2020 and increased by $658.7 million, or 37.85%, from December 31, 2019.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $2.66 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.06 billion at December 31, 2019. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we purchased $461.9 million of securities, primarily MBS, with an average expected yield of approximately 1.19%.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $218.6 million as of December 31, 2020, or approximately 7% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 28 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 25.81%, Massachusetts at 12.24%, Ohio at 9.14%, Texas at 7.84%, and Connecticut at 6.71%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $8.35 billion at December 31, 2020 decreased by $59.1 million, or 0.70%, from September 30, 2020. After adjusting for seasonality and forgiveness of PPP loans, our loans grew by $50.7 million, or approximately 1%, from the end of the third quarter. The $59.1 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $218.2 million in PPP loans, $16.7 million in construction loans, $5.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $4.2 million in SFR mortgage loans, and $4.1 million in other loans, partially offset by increases of $108.3 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $73.3 million in commercial real estate loans, and $7.5 million in municipal lease financings. The majority of the year end growth in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans is seasonal.

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees increased by $784.2 million, or 10.37%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in total loans included $883.0 million in PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined by $98.8 million, or 1.31%. The $98.8 million decrease in loans included decreases of $123.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $31.8 million in construction loans, $30.3 million in consumer loans, $22.6 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $13.0 million in SFR mortgage loans, and $4.9 million in other loans. Partially offsetting these declines was an increase in commercial real estate loans of $126.9 million.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $93.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $93.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $68.7 million at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses for 2020 was increased by $23.5 million in provision for credit losses due to the severe economic disruption forecasted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. At December 31, 2020, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 1.12%. This compares to 1.12% and 0.91% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 1.25% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.28% at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, were $14.3 million at December 31, 2020, or 0.17% of total loans. This compares to nonperforming loans of $11.8 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 and $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The $14.3 million in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020 are summarized as follows: $7.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $3.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $2.3 million in SBA loans, $785,000 in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $430,000 in SFR mortgage loans, and $167,000 in consumer and other loans.

As of December 31, 2020, we had $3.4 million in OREO compared to $4.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $4.9 million at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, we had loans delinquent 30 to 89 days of $3.1 million. This compares to $3.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $1.7 million at December 31, 2019. As a percentage of total loans, delinquencies, excluding nonaccruals, were 0.04% at December 31, 2020, 0.04% at September, 30, 2020 and 0.02% at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, we had $2.2 million in performing TDR loans, compared to $2.2 million in performing TDR loans at September 30, 2020 and $3.1 million in performing TDR loans at December 31, 2019. Through January 15, 2021, we have temporary payment deferments (primarily 90 day deferments of principal and interest) in response to the CARES Act for six loans totaling approximately $10 million.

Nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, totaled $17.7 million at December 31, 2020, $16.0 million at September 30 2020 and $10.2 million at December 31, 2019. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.12% at December 31, 2020, 0.12% at September 30, 2020 and 0.09% at December 31, 2019.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. At December 31, 2020, classified loans totaled $78.8 million, compared to $72.7 million at September 30, 2020 and $73.4 million at December 31, 2019. Classified loans increased $6.1 million quarter-over-quarter and included a $4.0 million increase in classified commercial and industrial loans, a $3.6 million increase in classified SBA loans, and an $829,000 increase in classified commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in classified dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $11.74 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $439.4 million totaled $12.18 billion at December 31, 2020. This represented an increase of $523.7 million, or 4.49%, when compared with $11.65 billion at September 30, 2020. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $3.04 billion, or 33.31% when compared with $9.13 billion at December 31, 2019.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.46 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $536.0 million, or 7.75%, when compared to $6.92 billion at September 30, 2020 and an increase of $2.21 billion, or 42.13%, when compared to $5.25 billion at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.52% of total deposits, compared to 61.95% at September 30, 2020 and 60.26% at December 31, 2019.

Capital

For the year ended December 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity increased by $13.9 million to $2.01 billion. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $177.2 million and a $22.7 million increase in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the increase in market value of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by $91.7 million in stock repurchases in the first quarter and $97.7 million in cash dividends. Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.6% at December 31, 2020.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio totaled 9.9%, common equity Tier 1 ratio totaled 14.8%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio totaled 15.1%, and total risk-based capital ratio totaled 16.2%.

CitizensTrust

As of December 31, 2020 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.04 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.18 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.0 million for 2020, compared to $2.6 million and $9.5 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2019. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $14 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 122,305 $ 145,455 $ 158,310 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,835,855 1,339,498 27,208 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,958,160 1,484,953 185,518 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 43,563 44,367 2,931 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,398,923 2,205,646 1,740,257 Investment securities held-to-maturity 578,626 577,694 674,452 Total investment securities 2,977,549 2,783,340 2,414,709 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,348,808 8,407,872 7,564,577 Allowance for credit losses (93,692 ) (93,869 ) (68,660 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,255,116 8,314,003 7,495,917 Premises and equipment, net 51,144 51,477 53,978 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 226,818 228,132 226,281 Intangibles 33,634 35,804 42,986 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 Other assets 191,935 195,240 178,735 Total assets $ 14,419,314 $ 13,818,711 $ 11,282,450 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,455,387 $ 6,919,423 $ 5,245,517 Investment checking 517,976 447,910 454,565 Savings and money market 3,361,444 3,356,353 2,558,538 Time deposits 401,694 445,148 446,308 Total deposits 11,736,501 11,168,834 8,704,928 Customer repurchase agreements 439,406 483,420 428,659 Other borrowings 5,000 10,000 - Junior subordinated debentures 25,774 25,774 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 60,113 - - Other liabilities 144,530 148,726 128,991 Total liabilities 12,411,324 11,836,754 9,288,352 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 1,972,641 1,945,864 1,981,484 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 35,349 36,093 12,614 Total stockholders' equity 2,007,990 1,981,957 1,994,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,419,314 $ 13,818,711 $ 11,282,450







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 181,117 $ 156,132 $ 177,591 $ 161,223 $ 174,135 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,506,385 1,452,167 262,707 1,065,039 114,290 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,687,502 1,608,299 440,298 1,226,262 288,425 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 43,940 41,982 4,126 33,775 5,957 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,242,017 2,006,829 1,614,511 1,892,074 1,622,841 Investment securities held-to-maturity 568,188 594,751 690,375 611,946 716,713 Total investment securities 2,810,205 2,601,580 2,304,886 2,504,020 2,339,554 Investment in stock of FHLB 17,688 17,688 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,347,260 8,382,257 7,496,133 8,066,483 7,552,505 Allowance for credit losses (93,799 ) (93,972 ) (68,675 ) (85,362 ) (66,194 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,253,461 8,288,285 7,427,458 7,981,121 7,486,311 Premises and equipment, net 51,501 52,052 53,846 52,487 55,036 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 228,753 227,333 225,849 226,848 223,722 Intangibles 34,711 37,133 44,185 38,203 48,296 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 663,707 665,026 Other assets 193,398 189,117 187,521 185,702 172,886 Total assets $ 13,984,866 $ 13,727,176 $ 11,369,564 $ 12,929,813 $ 11,302,901 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 6,932,797 $ 6,731,711 $ 5,298,111 $ 6,281,989 $ 5,177,035 Interest-bearing 4,368,786 4,184,688 3,509,866 3,976,568 3,536,006 Total deposits 11,301,583 10,916,399 8,807,977 10,258,557 8,713,041 Customer repurchase agreements 494,410 504,039 401,478 479,956 435,317 Other borrowings 8,181 10,020 4,870 5,674 76,873 Junior subordinated debentures 25,774 25,774 25,774 25,774 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 19,162 157,057 21,138 44,966 6,063 Other liabilities 128,116 128,045 115,012 123,222 105,872 Total liabilities 11,977,226 11,741,334 9,376,249 10,938,149 9,362,940 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 1,971,726 1,948,351 1,981,266 1,960,459 1,940,735 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 35,914 37,491 12,049 31,205 (774 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,007,640 1,985,842 1,993,315 1,991,664 1,939,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,984,866 $ 13,727,176 $ 11,369,564 $ 12,929,813 $ 11,302,901







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 95,733 $ 94,200 $ 97,302 $ 377,402 $ 397,628 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 9,107 8,447 9,345 36,052 39,330 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,190 3,375 4,139 14,223 17,388 Total investment income 12,297 11,822 13,484 50,275 56,718 Dividends from FHLB stock 217 215 304 978 1,235 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 397 389 1,129 1,682 2,269 Total interest income 108,644 106,626 112,219 430,337 457,850 Interest expense: Deposits 2,525 2,958 4,567 12,602 17,120 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 266 343 632 1,682 4,958 Total interest expense 2,791 3,301 5,199 14,284 22,078 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 105,853 103,325 107,020 416,053 435,772 Provision for credit losses - - - 23,500 5,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,853 103,325 107,020 392,553 430,772 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,006 3,970 4,971 16,561 20,010 Trust and investment services 2,676 2,405 2,561 9,978 9,525 Gain on OREO, net 365 13 - 388 129 Gain on sale of building, net - 1,680 231 1,680 4,776 Gain on eminent domain condemnation, net - - - - 5,685 Other 5,878 5,085 4,877 21,263 18,917 Total noninterest income 12,925 13,153 12,640 49,870 59,042 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,142 31,034 31,189 119,759 119,475 Occupancy and equipment 5,479 5,275 4,727 20,622 20,457 Professional services 2,817 2,019 2,099 9,460 7,752 Computer software expense 2,895 2,837 2,626 11,302 10,658 Marketing and promotion 950 728 1,741 4,488 5,890 Amortization of intangible assets 2,170 2,292 2,460 9,352 10,798 Acquisition related expenses - - 442 - 6,447 Other 4,823 5,403 3,789 17,920 17,263 Total noninterest expense 48,276 49,588 49,073 192,903 198,740 Earnings before income taxes 70,502 66,890 70,587 249,520 291,074 Income taxes 20,446 19,398 19,306 72,361 83,247 Net earnings $ 50,056 $ 47,492 $ 51,281 $ 177,159 $ 207,827 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 1.30 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 1.30 $ 1.48 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.72 $ 0.72







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 108,959 $ 106,950 $ 112,606 $ 431,691 $ 459,518 Interest expense 2,791 3,301 5,199 14,284 22,078 Net interest income - (TE) $ 106,168 $ 103,649 $ 107,407 $ 417,407 $ 437,440 Return on average assets, annualized 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.79 % 1.37 % 1.84 % Return on average equity, annualized 9.92 % 9.51 % 10.21 % 8.90 % 10.71 % Efficiency ratio [1] 40.64 % 42.57 % 41.01 % 41.40 % 40.16 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.37 % 1.44 % 1.71 % 1.49 % 1.76 % Yield on average loans 4.56 % 4.47 % 5.15 % 4.68 % 5.26 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 3.41 % 3.45 % 4.44 % 3.71 % 4.58 % Cost of deposits 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.20 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.13 % 0.21 % Cost of funds 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.22 % 0.13 % 0.24 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.33 % 3.34 % 4.24 % 3.59 % 4.36 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 135,063,751 135,016,723 139,839,331 136,030,613 139,757,355 Diluted 135,281,882 135,183,918 140,024,746 136,206,210 139,934,211 Dividends declared $ 24,413 $ 24,419 $ 25,248 $ 97,665 $ 100,940 Dividend payout ratio [2] 48.77 % 51.42 % 49.23 % 55.13 % 48.57 % [2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 135,600,501 135,509,143 140,102,480 Book value per share $ 14.81 $ 14.63 $ 14.23 Tangible book value per share $ 9.67 $ 9.46 $ 9.19 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 14,347 $ 11,775 $ 5,033 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming) - - 244 Other real estate owned (OREO), net 3,392 4,189 4,889 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,739 $ 15,964 $ 10,166 Troubled debt restructured performing loans $ 2,159 $ 2,217 $ 3,112 Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.13 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 528.17 % 588.00 % 675.39 % Year Ended December 31,

2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 68,660 $ 63,613 Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 1,840 - Total charge-offs (666 ) (454 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 358 501 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (308 ) 47 Provision for credit losses 23,500 5,000 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 93,692 $ 68,660 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans -0.004 % 0.001 %







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Loan

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Commercial and industrial $ 7.1 0.9 % $ 8.6 1.1 % $ 8.9 0.9 % SBA 3.0 1.0 % 3.5 1.1 % 1.5 0.5 % SBA - PPP - - - - - - Real estate: Commercial real estate 75.4 1.4 % 74.5 1.4 % 48.6 0.9 % Construction 1.9 2.3 % 1.9 1.9 % 0.9 0.7 % SFR mortgage 0.4 0.1 % 0.2 0.1 % 2.3 0.8 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 4.0 1.1 % 3.7 1.5 % 5.3 1.4 % Municipal lease finance receivables 0.1 0.2 % 0.2 0.4 % 0.6 1.2 % Consumer and other loans 1.8 2.1 % 1.3 1.4 % 0.6 0.5 % Total $ 93.7 1.1 % $ 93.9 1.1 % $ 68.7 0.9 %







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2020 2019 2018 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 22.01 $ 14.92 $ 23.18 $ 19.94 $ 25.14 $ 21.64 June 30, $ 22.22 $ 15.97 $ 22.22 $ 20.40 $ 24.11 $ 21.92 September 30, $ 19.87 $ 15.57 $ 22.23 $ 20.00 $ 24.97 $ 22.19 December 31, $ 21.34 $ 16.26 $ 22.18 $ 19.83 $ 23.51 $ 19.21 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 95,733 $ 94,200 $ 95,352 $ 92,117 $ 97,302 Investment securities and other 12,911 12,426 12,606 14,992 14,917 Total interest income 108,644 106,626 107,958 107,109 112,219 Interest expense Deposits 2,525 2,958 2,995 4,124 4,567 Other borrowings 266 343 394 679 632 Total interest expense 2,791 3,301 3,389 4,803 5,199 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 105,853 103,325 104,569 102,306 107,020 Provision for credit losses - - 11,500 12,000 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,853 103,325 93,069 90,306 107,020 Noninterest income 12,925 13,153 12,152 11,640 12,640 Noninterest expense 48,276 49,588 46,398 48,641 49,073 Earnings before income taxes 70,502 66,890 58,823 53,305 70,587 Income taxes 20,446 19,398 17,192 15,325 19,306 Net earnings $ 50,056 $ 47,492 $ 41,631 $ 37,980 $ 51,281 Effective tax rate 29.00 % 29.00 % 29.23 % 28.75 % 27.35 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.37 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Cash dividends declared $ 24,413 $ 24,419 $ 24,417 $ 24,416 $ 25,248







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial and industrial $ 812,062 $ 817,056 $ 840,738 $ 960,761 $ 935,127 SBA 303,896 304,987 300,156 313,071 305,008 SBA - PPP 882,986 1,101,142 1,097,150 - - Real estate: Commercial real estate 5,501,509 5,428,223 5,365,120 5,347,925 5,374,617 Construction 85,145 101,903 125,815 128,045 116,925 SFR mortgage 270,511 274,731 286,526 278,743 283,468 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 361,146 252,802 251,821 272,114 383,709 Municipal lease finance receivables 45,547 38,040 49,876 51,287 53,146 Consumer and other loans 86,006 88,988 85,332 114,206 116,319 Gross loans 8,348,808 8,407,872 8,402,534 7,466,152 7,568,319 Less: Deferred loan fees, net [1] - - - - (3,742 ) Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts 8,348,808 8,407,872 8,402,534 7,466,152 7,564,577 Allowance for credit losses (93,692 ) (93,869 ) (93,983 ) (82,641 ) (68,660 ) Net loans $ 8,255,116 $ 8,314,003 $ 8,308,551 $ 7,383,511 $ 7,495,917 [1] Beginning with March 31, 2020, gross loans are presented net of deferred loan fees by respective class of financing receivables. Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,455,387 $ 6,919,423 $ 6,901,368 $ 5,572,649 $ 5,245,517 Investment checking 517,976 447,910 472,509 454,153 454,565 Savings and money market 3,361,444 3,356,353 3,150,013 2,635,364 2,558,538 Time deposits 401,694 445,148 459,690 451,438 446,308 Total deposits 11,736,501 11,168,834 10,983,580 9,113,604 8,704,928 Customer repurchase agreements 439,406 483,420 468,156 368,915 428,659 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,175,907 $ 11,652,254 $ 11,451,736 $ 9,482,519 $ 9,133,587







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Nonperforming loans [1]: Commercial and industrial $ 3,129 $ 1,822 $ 1,222 $ 1,703 $ 1,266 SBA 2,273 1,724 1,598 2,748 2,032 Real estate: Commercial real estate 7,563 6,481 2,628 947 724 Construction - - - - - SFR mortgage 430 675 1,080 864 878 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 785 849 - - - Consumer and other loans 167 224 289 166 377 Total $ 14,347 $ 11,775 $ 6,817 $ 6,428 $ 5,277 % of Total loans 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Past due 30-89 days: Commercial and industrial $ 1,101 $ 3,627 $ 630 $ 665 $ 2 SBA 1,965 66 214 3,086 1,402 Real estate: Commercial real estate - - 4 210 - Construction - - - - - SFR mortgage - - 446 233 249 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - 882 166 - Consumer and other loans - 67 413 - - Total $ 3,066 $ 3,760 $ 2,589 $ 4,360 $ 1,653 % of Total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.02 % OREO: SBA $ - $ 797 $ 797 $ 797 $ 797 Real estate: Commercial real estate 1,575 1,575 2,275 2,275 2,275 SFR mortgage 1,817 1,817 1,817 1,817 1,817 Total $ 3,392 $ 4,189 $ 4,889 $ 4,889 $ 4,889 Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 20,805 $ 19,724 $ 14,295 $ 15,677 $ 11,819 % of Total loans 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.16 % [1] As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans included $25,000 of commercial and industrial loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing.







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Minimum Required Plus December 31, September 30,

December 31, Capital Ratios Capital Conservation Buffer 2020 2020 2019 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0 % 9.9 % 9.9 % 12.3 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0 % 14.8 % 14.6 % 14.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5 % 15.1 % 14.9 % 15.1 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5 % 16.2 % 16.1 % 16.0 % Tangible common equity ratio 9.6 % 9.8 % 12.2 %







Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity $ 2,007,990 $ 1,981,957 $ 1,994,098 Less: Goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Intangible assets (33,634 ) (35,804 ) (42,986 ) Tangible book value $ 1,310,649 $ 1,282,446 $ 1,287,405 Common shares issued and outstanding 135,600,501 135,509,143 140,102,480 Tangible book value per share $ 9.67 $ 9.46 $ 9.19







Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 50,056 $ 47,492 $ 51,281 $ 177,159 $ 207,827 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,170 2,292 2,460 9,352 10,798 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (642 ) (678 ) (727 ) (2,765 ) (3,192 ) Tangible net income $ 51,584 $ 49,106 $ 53,014 $ 183,746 $ 215,433 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,007,640 $ 1,985,842 $ 1,993,315 $ 1,991,664 $ 1,939,961 Less: Average goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (665,026 ) Less: Average intangible assets (34,711 ) (37,133 ) (44,185 ) (38,203 ) (48,296 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,309,222 $ 1,285,002 $ 1,285,423 $ 1,289,754 $ 1,226,639 Return on average equity, annualized 9.92 % 9.51 % 10.21 % 8.90 % 10.71 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 15.67 % 15.20 % 16.36 % 14.25 % 17.56 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.

