Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next Month

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, has announced another round of commercial, operational and strategic development updates as it remains on track to begin production of the Lordstown Endurance, which is anticipated to be the world’s first mass produced full-size all-electric pickup truck, this year.



“We are hard at work in the factory preparing to begin Beta builds in the coming weeks,” remarked Steve Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Lordstown Motors. “With this step on the horizon, we remain on track to meet our September start-of-production timeline while continuing to see indicators of strong demand for an all-wheel drive, full-size electric pickup truck with 250 miles of range from commercial, government and military fleets.”