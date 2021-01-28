 

Thor Announces Resignation of Company Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Mr Oliver Andrews from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Mr Andrews joined the Board as the nominee from the Africa Finance Corporation (“AFC”) where he served as an Executive Director and the Chief Investment Officer. Mr Andrews has retired from the AFC and resigned from the Board of Thor in accordance.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated: “On behalf of the Company I would like to thank Oliver for his invaluable contribution to our progress through what has been a transformational phase for Thor where we made the investment decision to proceed with construction of the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, Nigeria, in conjunction with achieving full project funding. We wish Oliver all the best for his future endeavours.”

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO


Disclaimer

