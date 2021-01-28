 

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) announced today the tax treatment for its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid:

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

Common Stock (CUSIP # 78573L106)

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Distribution
per Share

 

Total
Ordinary
Dividends

 

Non-
Qualified
Dividends

 

Qualified
Dividends

 

Non-Dividend
Distributions

02/14/2020

02/28/2020

$ 0.4500000

 

 

$ 0.3467358

 

 

$ 0.3415646

 

$ 0.0051712

 

$ 0.1032642

 

05/18/2020

05/29/2020

0.3000000

 

 

0.2311572

 

 

0.2277097

 

0.0034475

 

0.0688428

 

08/17/2020

08/31/2020

0.3000000

 

 

0.2311572

 

 

0.2277097

 

0.0034475

 

Seite 1 von 2
Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) announced today the tax treatment for its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Common Stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Katie Cusack to its Board of Directors
12.01.21
Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Michael Costa as Chief Accounting Officer
05.01.21
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference and the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.20
3
Ein Gesundheitsreit mit Zukunftspotenzial für die Buy and Hold Strategie