Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) announced today the tax treatment for its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid:
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
Common Stock (CUSIP # 78573L106)
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Distribution
|
|
Total
|
|
Non-
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Non-Dividend
|
02/14/2020
|
02/28/2020
|
$ 0.4500000
|
|
|
$ 0.3467358
|
|
|
$ 0.3415646
|
|
$ 0.0051712
|
|
$ 0.1032642
|
|
05/18/2020
|
05/29/2020
|
0.3000000
|
|
|
0.2311572
|
|
|
0.2277097
|
|
0.0034475
|
|
0.0688428
|
|
08/17/2020
|
08/31/2020
|
0.3000000
|
|
|
0.2311572
|
|
|
0.2277097
|
|
0.0034475
|
|
