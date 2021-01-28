 

Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2020Q4earnings on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year results, which will be issued at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET the same day.

During the webcast, Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s results, the outlook for 2021 and along with André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer and Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer, will answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5, 2021, at www.pmi.com/2020Q4earnings.

Slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2020Q4earnings.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

