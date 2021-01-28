CLARIFICATION AS TO TIME FOR DELIVERY OF FORMS OF PROXY AND RECORD TIME FOR VOTING

AND RECORD TIME FOR VOTING

Providence Resources P.l.c (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company is clarifying the time for the delivery of the forms of proxy and record time for voting following the posting of the circular for the Extraordinary General Meeting on 23 February 2021 at 11am.

For those shareholders who hold Shares in CREST, a shareholder may appoint a proxy by completing and transmitting a CREST Proxy Instruction (as defined in Part 9 of this Circular) to the Company’s Registrar, (ID Number 3RA50). In each case, the proxy appointment must be received electronically by no later than 11.00 am on 21 February 2021 and not 7 February 2021, as appears on page 2 of the Circular.

Record time for voting

As stated on the Form of Proxy, the record time for voting is at 6.00 p.m. on the day which is two days before the date of the EGM (or in the case of an adjournment as at 6.00 p.m. on the day which is two days before the date of the adjourned meeting). Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the EGM. Accordingly that time is 6:00 pm on 21 February 2021 and not 7 February 2021, as appears on page 73 of the Circular.

Simon Brett

Company Secretary

28 January 2021