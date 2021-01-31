 

Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells

  • Fourth patient, who spent more than two weeks in hospital and needed invasive mechanical ventilation, was treated with COVI-MSC starting Monday (January 25, 2021) and discharged last Friday (January 29, 2021) after 3rd COVI-MSC infusion
  • To date, 4/4 ICU COVID-19 patients were discharged after COVI-MSC Treatments

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today additional positive results from its Phase 1b study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC) for patients suffering from COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress (ARD) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). This ongoing study (PSC-CP-004) is a single arm, non-randomized Phase 1b study of the safety and preliminary efficacy of COVI-MSCs administered every other day for three infusions for a total of 1 x 106 cells/kg. The primary objective is to evaluate the safety of intravenous infusion of allogeneic adipose MSC cells in patients with COVID-19-induced ARD or ARDS. 

On January 26, 2021, Sorrento announced the first three enrolled ICU COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital within a week of starting COVI-MSC infusions and a fourth patient just started the COVI-MSC treatment last Monday, January 25, 2021. The fourth patient who had been in the hospital for more than 2 weeks and required intubation and mechanical ventilation with worsening pulmonary compromise received 3 infusions of COVI-MSC and improved so rapidly that he was able to be discharged the evening after his 3rd infusion on January 29, 2021. No infusion related safety events were reported.   Dr. Eyad Almasri, Associate Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at UCSF Fresno, is the principal investigator in this ongoing study. 

Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, stated “It brings us great joy each time one of our treatments helps to save a life, after all that is what we at Sorrento work toward each and every day to save one life at a time.”

More information on the Phase 1 trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04486001). Information on the proposed Phase 2 trial is expected to be available soon. 

27.01.21
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU COVID-19 Patients
19.01.21
Sorrento to Present Data Demonstrating STI-2020 Preserves Binding Against UK B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 Mutated Spike Protein
19.01.21
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference on Jan 20, 2021
10.01.21
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

31.01.21
533
Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.