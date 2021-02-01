Turning Point Brands Announces Proposed Private Offering of its Senior Secured Notes due 2026

TPB intends to use the proceeds from the Offering (i) to repay all obligations under and terminate its existing term loan and revolving credit facility, (i) to pay related fees, costs, and expenses and (iii) for general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to market conditions.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, today announced the proposed private offering (the “Offering”) of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear cash interest semi-annually beginning in 2021. The Notes will be TPB’s senior secured obligations and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of TPB’s wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries (except for certain specified subsidiaries).

TPB also announced that in connection with the Offering it intends to enter into a new $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”). The Offering is not conditioned on the entry into the Revolving Credit Facility.

The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict these events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: