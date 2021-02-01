 

Turning Point Brands Announces Proposed Private Offering of its Senior Secured Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 13:20  |  43   |   |   

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, today announced the proposed private offering (the “Offering”) of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear cash interest semi-annually beginning in 2021. The Notes will be TPB’s senior secured obligations and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of TPB’s wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries (except for certain specified subsidiaries).

TPB intends to use the proceeds from the Offering (i) to repay all obligations under and terminate its existing term loan and revolving credit facility, (i) to pay related fees, costs, and expenses and (iii) for general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to market conditions.

TPB also announced that in connection with the Offering it intends to enter into a new $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”). The Offering is not conditioned on the entry into the Revolving Credit Facility.

The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict these events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turning Point Brands Announces Proposed Private Offering of its Senior Secured Notes due 2026 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, today announced the proposed private offering (the “Offering”) of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:21 Uhr
Turning Point Brands Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results
27.01.21
Turning Point Brands to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call