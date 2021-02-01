Panoro Minerals Announces Drilling Program at Humamantata Project, Peru

Panoro Minerals and its Joint Venture partner JOGMEC, have completed geophysical surveys over approximately 1,200 hectares of the 3,600 hectares of mineral concessions composing the Humamantata Project. A total of 53 km of Induced Polarization (IP) surveys and 55 km of Magnetometric (Mag) Surveys were completed in December in the north side of the property. The IP and Mag surveys were completed at a line spacing of approximately 200 m with an IP of 100m pole-dipole spacing.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoro Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) (“Panoro" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that exploration work at the Humamantata Project continues to identify porphyry copper mineralization with good scale potential. Permitting has advanced significantly and the first exploration drilling program has been outlined and ready to commence as soon as permitting is completed. Two areas of porphyry copper mineralization, Target 1 and Target 2, located approximately 2.5 km apart will be the subject of the proposed drilling program.

The geophysical survey results in conjunction with the detailed mapping, structural geology, lithology, alterations and surface geochemistry have identified the potential extension, both laterally and at depth, of porphyry, skarn and hydrothermal breccia mineralization which outcrop at surface.

A drilling program has been designed to test the mineralization at Target 1 and Target 2. The proposed program of 2,400 m of diamond drilling has been outlined as summarized in the table below. The drillhole locations for Target 2 will be further refined as further geologic and interpretation work is completed.

Target Drillhole Priority Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Target Depth

(meters) Objective Target 1

DDH-1 1 277 -55 400 T1-2 DDH-2 1 250 -55 400 T1-3 DDH-3 1 250 -55 350 T1-2 DDH-4 2 250 -55 250 T1-1 Target 2

DDH-5 3 200 -75 200 T2 DDH-6 3 200 -75 200 T2 DDH-7 3 200 -75 200 T2 DDH-8 3 200 -75 200 T2 DDH-9 3 200 -75 200 T2 Total 2,400

The continuing exploration work is reinforcing the potential for a large scale porphyry copper mineralization at Target 2, towards the middle of the Humamantata Project, where the mineralized porphyry potential at Target 1, at the northern limit of the project, has previously been identified at surface over an area of 600m by 300m. Target 1 and Target 2 are located approximately 2.5 km apart.

Target 1: Cu, Au, Ag Porphyry Mineralization

The first stage of the diamond drilling program of 1,400m, will be comprised of four drill holes to explore the Anomalies T1-1, T1-2 and T1-3 from east to west (see press release of 10/27/20). The drill hole collars in the current program will be aligned along 600 m of strike in Northwest direction, see Insert 1. The mineralized porphyry outcrops at the T1-2 and T1-3 anomalies with potassic alteration and primary copper mineralization, where the spectrometry study reports chlorite-Fe, illite-Fe and is intruded by the same Andesite porphyries dikes found over the Breccias #7 and #8 in Target 2.

Target 2: Ag Hydrothermal Breccias Mineralization

The Hydrothermal Breccias hosting high silver grades (see Breccias #4 to #9 in the Company’s press release dated 10/27/20) are located along 2 km an East-West direction into the forelimb of the main overthrust folding of the sediments, where a Porphyry Andesite Dikes hosting intensive potassic alteration occur, see Insert 2. The advanced argilization alteration is identified into and around the silicificated breccias, where the spectrometry study identified chlorite-Fe, illite-Fe and alunite-K as indicators of the possible closeness of a porphyry stock covered at surface. Finally, the IP survey identified a polarized body below this area, hosting the highest chargeability (>20 mV/V) extended over an area of 800 m by 1,400 m in a North-South direction, see Insert 3. The Skarn mineralization and the copper anomalies above 100 ppm (press release 11/30/20) are also located over this structural feature. The proposed exploration program will be further refined as additional exploration work is completed.

Board of Directors

The Company announces the retirement of Mr. Lorne Torhjelm from its board of Directors effective January 31, 2021. Lorne served on the Board of Directors from the company’s initial listing on the TSX-V and saw the Company through a period of significant exploration success. The company will be engaging Lorne in an advisory role to the end of June 2021 to assist with planned corporate development and capital markets initiatives.

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru focused copper exploration and development company. The Company is advancing its flagship project, Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project and its Antilla Copper-Molybdenum Projects located in the strategically important area of southern Peru.

Panoro has completed strategic partnerships at four of its projects:

Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals at the Cotabambas Project; Joint Venture with JOGMEC at the Humamantata Project; Sale to Hudbay Minerals of the Kusiorcco Project for cash and NSR royalty; and Sale to Mintania of the Cochasayhuas Project for cash and NSR royalty.

These partnerships would provide, if all received, US$ 15.5 million of funding to Panoro from 2020 to 2024, not including the potential NSR royalties from the Kusiorcco and Cochasayhuas Projects.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company is focused on delineating the growth potential while optimizing the project economics. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 has identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project Resources

Project Resource

Classification Million

Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq

% Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag







Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech Antilla Cu/Mo







Indicated 291.8 0.34 - - 0.01 0.38 Inferred 90.5 0.26 - - 0.007 0.29 @ 0.175% CuEq cutoff, effective May 2016, Tetratech

Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) have been completed for both the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag

Project1 Antilla Cu

Project2 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 118.7 Process Feed, daily Tonnes 80,000 20,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine 1.25 : 1 1.38 : 1 Before

Tax1







NPV 7.5% million USD 1,053 520 IRR % 20.4 34.7 Payback years 3.2 2.6 After

Tax1







NPV 7.5% million USD 684 305 IRR % 16.7 25.9 Payback years 3.6 3.0 Annual

Average

Payable

Metals

Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 21.0 Au thousand ounces 95.1 - Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 - Mo thousand tonnes - - Initial Capital Cost million USD 1,530 250 Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,250/oz, Ag = US$18.50/oz, Mo = US$12/lb Project economics estimated at long term commodity price of Cu = US$3.05/lb and Short term commodity price of Cu = US$3.20, US$3.15 and US$3.10 for Years 1, 2 and 3 of operations, respectively.

The PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the updated PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman Shaheen. M.B.A., P.Eng, P.E.

President & CEO

