 

Marksmen Announces Increased Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 21:08  |  39   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH) (OTCQB: MKSEF) (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 8,750,000 units (the “Units”) of Marksmen at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $350,000 (the “Offering”) to up to 15,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $600,000. Marksmen previously announced a first closing of the Offering pursuant to which $97,000 was raised and intends to complete additional closings to raise the maximum under the Offering. All other terms of the Offering remain the same. There is no minimum Offering. The Units will be comprised of one (1) common share (“Common Share”) and one (1) share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) of Marksmen. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for $0.07 expiring two (2) years from the date of the closing of the Offering.

Marksmen may pay a cash commission or finder's fee to qualified non-related parties of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (up to $48,000) and broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) equal to up to 8% of the number of Units sold in the Offering (up to 700,000 Broker Warrants). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Broker Warrant for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.

In the following order depending on the proceeds raised Marksmen intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pay $75,000 of debenture interest, $400,000 towards drilling or recompletion of wells in Ohio and $77,000 towards working capital.

The Offering is being offered to all of the existing shareholders of Marksmen who are permitted to subscribe pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. This offer is open until March 18, 2021 or such other date or dates as the Company determines and one or more closings are expected to occur, with the next closing anticipated for on or before February 10, 2021.

Any existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Company pursuant to the contact information set forth below.

The Company set December 18, 2020 as the record date for determining existing shareholders entitled to subscribe for Units pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Subscribers purchasing Units under the Existing Shareholder Exemption will need to represent in writing that they meet certain requirements of the Existing Shareholder Exemption, including that they were, on or before the record date, a shareholder of the Company and still are a shareholder as at the closing date. The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Shareholder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000 unless that subscriber has obtained advice from a registered investment dealer regarding the suitability of the investment.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marksmen Announces Increased Private Placement CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH) (OTCQB: MKSEF) (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus