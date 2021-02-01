 

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Arcutis”) (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $150.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Arcutis. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Arcutis intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Truist Securities and Cantor are acting as lead managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 1, 2021 and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov or may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

