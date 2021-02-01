argenx announces launch of proposed global offering

Regulated information — Inside information





Breda, the Netherlands — argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today that it has commenced a global offering of $750 million (approximately €618 million) of ordinary shares, which may be represented by American Depository Shares (“ADSs”). The global offering will be comprised of an offering of ordinary shares represented by ADSs in the United States and certain other countries outside of the European Economic Area and a simultaneous private placement of ordinary shares in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. Each of the ADSs represents the right to receive one ordinary share, nominal value of €0.10 per share. The U.S. offering and the European private placement are expected to close simultaneously.

In addition, argenx intends to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares (which may be represented by ADSs) in an aggregate amount of up to 15% of the total number of ordinary shares (including represented by ADSs) proposed to be sold in the offering, on the same terms and conditions.

Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited and entities affiliated with it have indicated an interest in purchasing an aggregate of up to $415 million (approximately €342 million) of ordinary shares in this offering at the offering price per share and on the same terms as the other purchasers in this offering. However, because indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase, the underwriters could determine to sell more, fewer or no ordinary shares to these potential purchasers, and these potential purchasers could determine to purchase more, fewer or no shares in this offering.



argenx’s ADSs are currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ARGX.” and argenx’s ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol “ARGX.”.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

